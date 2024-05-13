Section of S.D Highway 248 to be Closed Temporarily in Lyman County

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 10, 2024

Contact:

Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – A segment of S.D. Highway 248 in Lyman County will be temporarily closed on Thursday, May 16, 2024, and Friday, May 17, 2024 to install a new pipe culvert. The pipe culvert is located on Highway 248 approximately one and one-half miles west of the S.D Highway 47 junction at Reliance.

The closure will be placed from the Highway 47 junction west to the town of Lyman. During this two-day closure, the public is asked to use a detour route on Interstate 90 from exit 248 to exit 241.

Local traffic will be allowed access on this segment during the closure. However, a diversion around the pipe repair will not be installed. Local traffic will not be able to pass through the closure point where the new pipe culvert is being installed.

