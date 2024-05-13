Submit Release
Section of S.D Highway 248 to be Closed Temporarily in Lyman County

For Immediate Release: 
Friday, May 10, 2024

Contact: 
Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – A segment of S.D. Highway 248 in Lyman County will be temporarily closed on Thursday, May 16, 2024, and Friday, May 17, 2024 to install a new pipe culvert. The pipe culvert is located on Highway 248 approximately one and one-half miles west of the S.D Highway 47 junction at Reliance. 

The closure will be placed from the Highway 47 junction west to the town of Lyman. During this two-day closure, the public is asked to use a detour route on Interstate 90 from exit 248 to exit 241.

Local traffic will be allowed access on this segment during the closure. However, a diversion around the pipe repair will not be installed. Local traffic will not be able to pass through the closure point where the new pipe culvert is being installed.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

