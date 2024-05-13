Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Celebrates ‘I Love My State Parks Week’

Four friends enjoy the memories and adventure at Rickets Glen State Park / Photo by Heather Andrews, PPFF Photo Contest Entry Visitors enjoy the view at Hyner View State Park / Photo by Beth Vanhorn, PPFF Photo Contest Entry

'I Love My State Parks Week' highlights the significant impact of state parks on the economy and public well-being.

Our state parks are among the world's finest, offering diverse opportunities for everyone. We invite new audiences to explore and appreciate these treasures.” — Damon Kirkpatrick, NASPF President

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) joins the National Association of State Park Foundations (NASPF) in celebrating "I Love My State Parks Week," highlighting the significant impact of state parks on the economy and public well-being.

State parks nationwide welcome over 809 million visitors annually, contributing over $100 billion to local and state economies. In 2023 alone, Pennsylvania state parks received nearly 40 million visits, contributing over $14 billion to the commonwealth's GDP.

Beyond economic benefits, state parks offer diverse outdoor recreational activities that promote physical, mental, and emotional health. PPFF's video series underscores the positive impact of outdoor activities on health, including regulating heart rate, reducing blood pressure, and enhancing social engagement and self-esteem.

"I Love My State Parks Week," initiated by NASPF in 2022, aims to increase awareness about state parks' benefits, promote public engagement, and support state park foundations. This year, over 8,500 state parks nationwide will host events from May 12 to May 19, 2024.

"Our state parks are among the world's finest, offering diverse opportunities for everyone," said Damon Kirkpatrick, NASPF President. "We invite new audiences to explore and appreciate these treasures."

To participate, visit PPFF's events calendar for upcoming "I Love My State Park Week" events, including the annual banquet on May 14, 2024 at Little Buffalo State Park in Newport, PA. Attendees will honor 13 individuals, organizations, and programs dedicated to park stewardship across ten categories.

Share your state park experiences using #ILoveMyStateParksWeek on social media and follow NASPF, PPFF, and DCNR for event updates. NASPF provides resources like a social media toolkit and daily theme toolkits at NASPF Website.

"I Love My State Park Week is an opportunity to express gratitude for our state parks and their caretakers," said Marci Mowery, PPFF President. "Join us in celebrating these invaluable public spaces and consider volunteering year-round to support Pennsylvania state parks."

For more information, visit PAParksAndForests.org or NASPF.org.

###

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 40+ chapters. The foundation's mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through public engagement in volunteerism, recreation, and conservation. To learn more about PPFF visit, www.paparksandforests.org.

