Deputy Minister Pilane-Majake hosts breakfast engagement session, 14 May

As part of her Breakfast Series, the Deputy Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Dr Pilane-Majake, will host an engagement focussing on how the Public Service could leverage the power of transformative technologies to aid the Public Service in the delivery of services efficiently and effectively, with the help of Systems Developers.

Hosted under the theme: “Harnessing Transformative Technologies For Digital Advancement In Public Service”, the engagement will draw in the participation of panellists from the E-Government Information Services and Management (EGISM), the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI), the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), as well as experts from the private sector.

The event will be held under the following details:

Physical attendance

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Time: 8:00 am

Place: Fire and Ice Hotel, Menlyn, Pretoria

Virtual attendance:

Deputy Minister Breakfast Session with ICT System Developers

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PjvfSPd6Sb-eov4wWCCj7A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Breakfast Series engagement.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mr Moses Mushi

Director Communications

Cell: 082 972 6595

E-mail: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Mr Dudley Moloi

Content and Media Liaison

Cell: 072 420 994

E-mail: dudley@dpsa.gov.za

