Electoral Commission accepts onstitutional Court ruling

The Electoral Commission notes today's Constitutional Court ruling on the matters brought before it by the three political parties, the Labour Party, the African Congress for Transformation Party, and the African Alliance for Social Democrats Party, pertaining to their exclusion from the national and provincial ballot.

The three parties approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to re-open the candidate nomination and submission period, of the election timetable and or postpone the elections as proclaimed.

The ruling by the Constitutional Court allows the Electoral Commission to continue with final preparations for the general elections on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. The Electoral Commission is focused on fulfilling its mandate of delivering free, fair, and credible 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

There are only eighteen days until the general elections. South Africans living outside of the country will cast their vote next week, on 17, 18 and 19 May 2024. The Commission reminds voters that the deadline for applications to vote outside of their district is 5pm on Friday, 17 May 2024. Voters are reminded to vote at a voting station where they are registered.

