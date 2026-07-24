Minister Blade Nzimande visits Sci-Bono Discovery Centre Newtown, Johannesburg, 24 Jul

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, MP, will visit the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday, 24 July 2026, at 11:30.

The visit will provide Sci-Bono Discovery Centre with an opportunity to present its strategic vision for science education and to showcase the impact of collaboration between government and the broader community.

Sci-Bono Discovery Centre is the largest science centre in Africa.

It plays a key role in advancing STREAM education — Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics — as well as innovation and youth empowerment initiatives across South Africa.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) is the policy custodian for science centres in South Africa, given their important role as knowledge intermediaries in science engagement.

Science centres also support science education and science-based career development, both of which are strategic priorities for the DSTI.

The DSTI provides funding and in-kind support to science centres and administers a quality assurance framework to promote their effective functioning across the country.

Members of the media are invited to attend the visit and cover the proceedings.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 24 July 2026

Venue: Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, corner of Miriam Makeba and Helen Joseph Streets, Newtown, Johannesburg

Time:11:30 to 14:00

RSVP: Busiswa Gqasana (Outreach Officer to the Minister) on Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za-

+27 78 989 1150 or Ms Petunia Mpoza (Senior Manager: Integrated Marketing and Communications) at 066 049 5839 - petunia.mpoza@sci-bono.co.za

Enquiries: Mr. Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister) at 064 615 0644 - Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates