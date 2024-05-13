Start Left Security Selected for Prestigious Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Start Left Security, a pioneer in the product security / cybersecurity space has been selected to participate in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start Left Security, a trailblazer in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This exclusive and esteemed initiative provides Start Left Security with unparalleled opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaboration within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Being named to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program represents a significant milestone for Start Left Security, validating its innovative approach to cybersecurity and its potential for exponential growth. As a participant in the program, Start Left Security will leverage Microsoft's unparalleled resources to further enhance its cybersecurity solutions and expand its reach to new markets and customers.

Start Left Security's CEO expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "We are honored to be selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program. This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our team in developing innovative product security solutions that address the evolving needs of software organizations. Through this partnership with Microsoft, we look forward to accelerating our growth trajectory and making a meaningful impact by helping companies create secure products, faster."

Microsoft for Startups is committed to supporting the growth and success of innovative startups by providing access to resources, expertise, and opportunities that enable them to thrive in today's competitive business environment. The Pegasus program, in particular, focuses on high-potential startups with innovative solutions and strong growth prospects, offering tailored support to help them scale and succeed.

Start Left Security's selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program highlights its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry and underscores its potential to drive significant impact and innovation in the years to come. By partnering with Microsoft, Start Left Security aims to accelerate its growth, expand its reach, and continue delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to secure their digital assets effectively across the product lifecycles.

For more information about Start Left Security and its cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.startleftsecurity.com.

**About Start Left Security:**

Start Left™ Security is a pioneering cybersecurity company that revolutionizes the software development landscape. By emphasizing the importance of building software securely from the start, Start Left™ empowers organizations to proactively address security challenges and embed best practices throughout the development process. With an innovative and patented platform, Start Left™ helps businesses mitigate risks and build software that is robust, resilient, and secure.

The Bullpen Announces Start Left being Selected to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program