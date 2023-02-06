Microsoft Selects Tauruseer for Startup Program

Microsoft for Startups Tauruseer

When compared to other CNAPPs, Tauruseer stands out as a truly different example. Their analytics, a more modern approach, and ability to work with any existing customer-provided solution is crucial.” — Bharat Shah, former Corporate Vice President of Security at Microsoft

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tauruseer, a cloud-native security innovator that uses a patented platform to unify application security posture management (ASPM) with cloud security posture management (CSPM) and security analytics XDR, today announced that it has been accepted to join the Microsoft for Startups program, which is designed to help emerging B2B software startups. Companies accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program become part of a select group of an exclusive community of cutting-edge technologies. Customers that would get the most benefits from the Tauruseer Security Posture Analytics + Cognition Engine (SPACE™) Platform are also heavy users of Microsoft solutions, thus the partnership is mutually beneficial.

"Our objective is to empower startups at every stage of their journey," said Bharat Shah, former Corporate Vice President of Security at Microsoft. Our mission is to help our customers identify innovative solutions developed by seed-stage firms like Tauruseer. Tauruseer has a unique approach to CNAPP that is significantly different from what I have seen. Their combination of analytics-driven detection and response with a “start left” methodology rather than the traditional “shift left” approach allows Tauruseer to leverage any solution a customer already has in their environment to add more value. We are really excited that Tauruseer can also integrate with Azure Cloud, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Active Directory, and Sentinel SIEM to give our customers the confidence that comes with an enterprise-ready solution.”

Tauruseer delivers intelligent insights and actions by providing out-of-the-box automation and ML-driven security posture management analytics that finds unknown risks across code, people, CI/CD pipelines, product lines, multi-clouds, workloads, data, and more. Tauruseer’s no-code API is an easy-to-use platform to integrate lots of APIs. It enables customers to focus on their business without being distracted by API integration and the overwhelming amount of information from all the tools that is difficult to sort through manually. Tauruseer does the analysis for you to save time and resources. The platform’s clean UI makes understanding risks simple for everyone across traditionally siloed groups such as SecOps, CloudOps, GRC, DevOps, and engineering.

Personalized support is available through Microsoft's Startups program to help businesses like Tauruseer get off to a fast start. The program operates to help businesses receive assistance in developing a scalable solution using Microsoft technologies: optimizing the architecture, ensuring security, identity and privacy, and become an enterprise-grade solution. When it comes to GTM, entrepreneurs are assisted in becoming enterprise sales and marketing ready, and ensure the startups are ready to accept investment capital so they may speed up their growth.

Jeremy Vaughan, co-founder and CEO of Tauruseer, says, "It is an honor to join Microsoft for Startups and get this opportunity to benefit from Microsoft's experience, technology, reputation, and client base around the world. Our goal is to help businesses improve their security, cross-departmental colloaboration, and operational efficiency by facilitating the seamless integration of existing cloud-based CI/CD tools and cloud platforms, and by automatically identifying and prioritizing security issues and risks like gaps in monitoring of people, processes, activities, behaviors, and technology. In collaboration with Microsoft, we can reach a far larger audience.”

About Tauruseer

Tauruseer is a proactive security firm serving cloud-native SaaS businesses. The word "Taurus" comes from the name of the constellation, referring to automatically connecting the dots with analytics to give leaders actionable insight ("seer"). We reimagined cloud-native product portfolio security giving your Security, CloudOps, Engineering, DevOps & GRC teams back valuable time and reducing the cognitive load from all the Cloud Security and DevSecOps tool complexity and vulnerability scan data.

Tauruseer combines our patented Security Posture Analytics + Cognition Engine (SPACE™) platform, PIRATE™ risk model, and SHERPA™ intelligent prioritization to create the only unified CNAPP & XDR solution from CI/CD to cloud.

The platform leverages proprietary real-time machine learning (ML) to crunch massive amounts of data from cloud-based tools and applies ML-driven analytics to correlate, detect and prioritize threat signals across CI/CD and cloud telemetry. We are passionate about advancing the state-of-the-art in burgeoning areas such as code-to-cloud systems integrity, behavior analytics, risk surveillance, and predictive threat capabilities, enabling customers to maintain quality and safety at the speed of innovation.

We at Tauruseer understand that developers are the new data protectors, and that they should be able to choose the tools they need to innovate and be productive without sacrificing security. However, this is only true if IT leadership employs the continuous assurance and continuous controls monitoring that is inherent in the Tauruseer automated governance framework. When given the choice, staff are more likely to take pride in their work, and cloud application protection becomes everyone's responsibility rather than just Security Operations. Tauruseer is the only platform that facilitates the true spirit of DevSecOps culture and the project-to-product transformation.

Visit us at tauruseer.com and follow us on Twitter at @tauruseer.

