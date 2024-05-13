Sarantos Transports Listeners with New Instrumental Single and Video “Old Town In Europe

a trip through the heart of Europe, with each note painting a vivid picture of ancient cobblestone streets and timeless landscapes”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, the prolific and multifaceted artist Sarantos has released his latest single, an enchanting instrumental piece titled “Old Town In Europe.” Drawing inspiration from the quaint charm of historic towns across Europe, including Greece, Italy, and England, this composition invites listeners to embark on a melodious journey through some of the world’s most picturesque locales.

“Old Town In Europe” is a testament to the power of instrumental music, capturing the essence of European heritage with its intricate orchestration and dynamic interplay. The song delivers a rich, auditory experience that Sarantos describes as “a trip through the heart of Europe, with each note painting a vivid picture of ancient cobblestone streets and timeless landscapes.”

Accompanying the release of the single is a beautifully crafted music video that visually complements the song’s thematic depth, enhancing the listener’s experience. This release continues Sarantos’ impressive tradition of launching a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem every month, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his art and his audience.

Reviewers have praised “Old Town In Europe” for its “instrumental essence, intricate orchestration, and melodic depth,” highlighting the masterful musical storytelling that Sarantos is known for. This song is more than just a musical piece; it is an invitation to close your eyes, listen, and be instantly transported to the old towns of Europe.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Sarantos is a dedicated philanthropist, supporting multiple charities chosen by his fans. His creative outputs, including all songs, lyric sheets, videos, books, and poems, are available for free on his website, reflecting his generous spirit and commitment to sharing his creative journey with the world.

About Sarantos:

Sarantos is a seasoned songwriter, producer, and poet known for his wide-ranging talents and eclectic style. With over 57 awards and nominations since 2014, Sarantos has captivated audiences globally. A true renaissance man, he is also a comic book enthusiast, gamer, and host of the popular Songwriters Radio Show, syndicated across platforms like iHeartRadio and Spotify. His approach to music is heartfelt and rooted in the belief that “every song is a story.”

For the latest updates on Sarantos and to explore his diverse body of work, visit http://www.melogia.com.



