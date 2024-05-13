Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 to Showcase Zero-Loss Hydrogen Transfer Solutions at ACT Expo
GenH2 Vice President of Product Development Cullen Hall to Join Fellow Industry Experts on Hydrogen Workshop Panel
At GenH2, we are committed to driving the advancement of hydrogen infrastructure solutions that are pivotal in realizing a sustainable and carbon-neutral future”TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company will be an exhibitor at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo being held May 20-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cullen Hall, GenH2's Vice President of Product Development, will also participate as a panel speaker in the Hydrogen Workshop session taking place on Monday, May 20. GenH2 is a Gold Sponsor of the event, where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and commercial transportation technology providers showcase the latest products and solutions designed to decarbonize transport and pave the way to a cleaner future. GenH2’s booth (#1627) will feature the company’s state-of-the art zero-loss hydrogen transfer solutions.
— Greg Gosnell, President of GenH2
James Fesmire, GenH2’s EVP & Chief Architect, will also be joining the company’s team at ACT. An inductee of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame for developments in cryogenics, materials, and energy technologies, Fesmire has 35+ years of experience in cryogenics and low-temperature problem-solving with specialty in all aspects of liquid hydrogen storage and transfer.
“I am looking forward to seeing all of the new developments showcased at this year’s ACT Expo,” said Fesmire. “But I am especially excited to share the exciting zero-loss hydrogen solutions that we have developed at GenH2 to prevent evaporation and loss.”
The ability to ensure zero-loss hydrogen transfer and storage is key to unlocking liquid hydrogen’s potential, as demonstrated by a recent case study exploring the public bus sector (read study here). With standard bulk storage transfer systems, hydrogen loss occurs because the pressure increase generated during hydrogen transfer requires venting. The financial consequences associated with vented hydrogen are consequential, amounting to a 20% annual loss. Vented hydrogen also increases the effect of greenhouse gases, which in 5-10 years will result in financial penalties due to government emissions’ regulation.
GenH2’s controlled storage zero-loss transfer systems were developed based on proof of concepts from NASA. By utilizing refrigerated storage systems, GenH2 ensures that liquid hydrogen remains in a sub-cooled state, eliminating the need for venting and preventing evaporation. This innovative approach not only prevents transfer losses during bulk tank fills but also eliminates daily losses during dispensing operations. With GenH2's technology, all evaporated hydrogen is recirculated back into the system, contributing to unprecedented efficiency gains.
"At GenH2, we are committed to driving the advancement of hydrogen infrastructure solutions that are pivotal in realizing a sustainable and carbon-neutral future,” said Greg Gosnell, President of GenH2. “Our presence at the ACT Expo underscores our dedication to revolutionizing hydrogen transfer efficiency with zero-loss transfer and storage solutions, and we are excited to showcase our innovative technologies that will accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source."
On the opening day of the show (May 20th from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m.), Hall will participate in a Hydrogen Workshop titled, Producing and Delivering Hydrogen. The panel will explore the crucial capacity building measures that hydrogen producers and station developers are implementing to realize the potential of the hydrogen economy. Lauren Murphree, Director of Product Strategy at Daimler Trucks North America, will serve as moderator for the session, which will include the following panelists in addition to Hall: Hernan Henriquez, President of Sales at BayoTech; Alessandro Faldi, Low Carbon Solutions Global Hydrogen Mobility at ExxonMobil; and Dr. Thomas Acher, Head of Process Design and Development at Linde Inc.
The session will offer attendees opportunities to:
Learn about the different techniques and value propositions for cost effective, sustainable, and environmentally friendly hydrogen generation that will make this zero carbon fuel more accessible to commercial fleet customers.
Hear the latest on the industry’s “green” hydrogen initiatives and learn what to expect in terms of green hydrogen supply, sources, timelines, and most importantly, costs to the end-user.
Get an update on how today’s hydrogen stations are being developed to function across multiple fuel delivery platforms, including incorporation of onsite hydrogen generation, pipeline delivery systems, liquid hydrogen, and compressed hydrogen.
Explore methods for deploying and maintaining hydrogen refueling infrastructure in as cost-effective a manner as possible, as the industry works to achieve competitive prices.
About GenH2
GenH2 is a liquid hydrogen technology provider that offers safe, zero-loss liquefaction, storage, and transfer solutions for advanced clean energy. Headquartered in Titusville, Florida, the company focuses on mass-producing small-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and increase hydrogen availability for everyday use. The GenH2 technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2hydrogen.com.
