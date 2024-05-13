Submit Release
Ithraa Alkhair’s Second Informational Seminar Prepares UK Pilgrims for Hajj 1445H

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ithraa Alkhair Company for Pilgrims Services, a licensed provider of Hajj services for non-Arab African pilgrims, has recently conducted its second seminar, this time tailored for UK pilgrims. The event took place in Birmingham in partnership with the company's strategic UK partners.

Dr. Ahmed Abbas Sindi, the Company's Chairman, spoke highly of the company's strategic partners. Their efforts, he pointed out, are part of the direct Hajj program "B2C," serving both success partners and the individual pilgrims accepted for this year's Hajj. He emphasized the company's commitment to providing the highest quality services to pilgrims, in line with the directives of the Saudi Leadership.

Dr. Sindi commended the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, under the leadership of Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, for their exceptional service to pilgrims. He underscored the company's commitment to fulfilling the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program, a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030, and showcasing the Kingdom's unwavering dedication to the comfort and safety of its guests.

Mohammed Saad Khan, Deputy CEO, affirmed Ithraa Alkhair’s readiness to provide top-tier services that meet global standards, aligning with the company’s vision, mission, and strategic goals.

The event featured three sessions: the first focused on the spiritual aspects of Hajj and provided a detailed guide on performing its rituals. The second session covered logistical arrangements and outlined the company's support for pilgrims from departure from the UK, throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, and until their return home. The third session introduced the designated guides to the pilgrims, explaining their roles and responsibilities and specifying which guide would be assigned to each group.

The seminar also introduced Ithraa Alkhair's updated brand identity, promoted its Hajj and Umrah services, aimed to strengthen brand credibility, and sought to attract new clients in target markets.

