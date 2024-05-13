ComputerLand of Silicon Valley Acquired by ISSQUARED

IT ExchangeNet represented ComputerLand in its sale

ISSQUARED Inc., a leading provider of cloud, cyber security, and more, has acquired ComputerLand, a value-added reseller in Silicon Valley.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCT Technologies, Inc. dba ComputerLand of Silicon Valley (ComputerLand), an innovative value-added reseller in Silicon Valley empowering businesses with enterprise-level IT service to deliver customize solutions, has been acquired by ISSQUARED Inc., a leading provider of cloud, cyber security, infrastructure, digital transformation, and consulting services.

ComputerLand was represented by IT ExchangeNet, a leader in mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on leading channel partners, VARs, MSPs and MSSPs.

"This acquisition represents an important step for ISSQUARED as we solidify our position as a comprehensive technology products and solutions provider," said Bala Ramaiah, CEO and founder of ISSQUARED. "CCT's expertise across a wide range of technology practices complements our core cybersecurity, infrastructure and product offerings.

ISSQUARED's acquisition of CCT is a strategic move to continue expanding in the state, local government and higher education markets, while also bringing a wider range of services to the combined client base.

Connie Tang, CEO of Computerland said, "we are confident we found the ideal partner in ISSQUARED to ensure the continued success of our employees and customers. IT ExchangeNet's expertise in identifying more than 60 qualified buyers, and managing the sales process, was instrumental in achieving this successful outcome.”

About ComputerLand of Silicon Valley

ComputerLand has been supporting and growing public, private and government sector businesses and organizations since 1991.ComputerLand provides a full range of technology and enterprise solutions, software licensing, cloud computing and migration, and managed services. For more information about ComputerLand, please visit www.cland.com, or call (408) 519-3200.

About ISSQUARED Inc.

ISSQUARED® is a leading provider of Cyber Security, Identity Management, Cloud/ Edge Infrastructure products, Consulting, and Digital Transformation services. In addition to an extensive set of digital transformation solutions, ISSQUARED® offers a comprehensive portfolio of software products to address operational excellence and solve the most pressing security and governance needs. ISSQUARED® is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, the US with a Cyber Technology Center based in Chardon, Ohio. For more information visit www.issquaredinc.com.

About IT ExchangeNet

IT ExchangeNet brings together buyers and sellers of IT services companies. Founded in 1998, the firm owns an AI-powered buyer network of more than 85,000 global IT decision-makers. IT ExchangeNet focuses on mid-market IT businesses in the following segments: MSPs, MSSPs, Cloud, Channel Partners, and IT & Infrastructure Solution Providers.