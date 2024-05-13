TDI’s CnSight® Awarded the Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award in Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™ Category
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re thrilled to announce that for the 4th consecutive year, TDI’s CnSight® has been awarded the Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award in the Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™ category for 2024!
CnSight is a robust, scalable, yet lightweight agentless modern enterprise analytics solution enabling CPM at scale. CnSight readily integrates with - and supercharges - your existing cyber tools and data sets, offering unprecedented visibility to measure cyber performance, reduce systemic risk, ensure organizational alignment with strategic objectives, and achieve data-driven outcomes.
“We congratulate TDI on being recognized as an award winner in the Cybersecurity Performance Management category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”
TDI’s CIO, Jesse Dean acknowledged, “This award is a testament not only to the innovative heritage of TDI but also to our commitment to genuinely improve cyber resilience for our customers. Thank you to Cybersecurity Insiders for acknowledging our efforts to lead change and drive the future of our industry."
About Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™
TDI defined and created the Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) framework in 2017 to help organizations achieve more in cybersecurity and resilience. Recognized by Gartner® as a new category with a “High Benefit Rating”, CPM is the proven cyber management framework for unprecedented visibility into meaningful quantitative measures of cyber performance, aligned to strategic cyber objectives, tracked over time. Our approach finally fills the visibility gap with actionable insights across the entirety of a security program, providing a baseline and ensuring continuous management and improvement across dimensions of risk management, compliance, and operational effectiveness.
About TDI
TDI’s journey began in 2001 with a vision to Cybersecure the World. For over 20 years, our one and only focus has been delivering cybersecurity solutions - we are not an IT company doing cyber, WE ARE CYBER! From ship to shore to skies & eyes above, from legislative halls of power to warriors under fire, our full-stack cyber solutions fortify highly-attacked & critical organizations. We are the established leader and pioneer of Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™, TDI’s foundational core competency and the glue which binds together our other capabilities of Cyber Operations and Cyber GRC. TDI’s CPM platform, CnSight®, mitigates risk, improves ROI, and provides continuous compliance & cyber visibility to ensure mission-critical cyber outcomes. Finally, TDI serves as an industry thought leader through published pieces, seminars, lectures, and interviews (ABC, CNBC, PBS, Forbes, MSNBC, EuroNews, Financial Times, Fox News, Federal News Radio, etc.). TDI’s work is repeatedly awarded, including via the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Platinum Award and, for four years running, the Best Cybersecurity Performance Management Platform from The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.
Jesse Dean
