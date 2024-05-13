Optimal Breathing Announces Affordable Entry to EWOT with New Economy System With Patented Dual Inlet Mega-Flow Mask

Optimal Breathing launches affordable EWOT system! Breathe double the oxygen in less time with their patented mask. #EWOT #Health

FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal Breathing, a leader in Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) Systems and Optimal Breathing training and technology, introduces its new Economy EWOT System, making the benefits of Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) more accessible than ever. This innovative system features the company's unique Patented Dual Inlet Mega-Flow Mask, offering a superior user experience.

Optimal Breathing Empowers Wellness with Affordable EWOT Option:

Optimal Breathing offers a range of tools to guide individuals on their wellness journeys, including the EWOT-based Turbo Oxygen System and the Optimal Breathing Self-Mastery Kit. Now, the new Economy EWOT System provides a cost-effective option for those seeking the transformative power of EWOT.

Introducing the World's Most Affordable EWOT System with Patented Technology:

The Turbo Oxygen System, the cornerstone of Optimal Breathing's EWOT offerings, is a revolutionary oxygen delivery system. This new Economy version features a 10LPM Oxygen Concentrator (under the brand O2E2), a 900-Liter Oxygen Reservoir Bag, and the revolutionary Patented Dual Inlet Mega-Flow Mask.

Unmatched Efficiency: Breathe Easier, Breathe Deeper:

Unlike other EWOT systems on the market, Optimal Breathing's Economy System features the Patented Dual Inlet Mega-Flow Mask. This innovative design incorporates two inlets, allowing users to inhale double the amount of oxygen in less time. Additionally, the mask eliminates the need for extra pressure to push oxygen in, resulting in a more comfortable and natural breathing experience.

About Optimal Breathing:

Founded by Michael Grant White, a pioneer in breathing development, Optimal Breathing has empowered individuals with optimal breathing practices since its inception. Driven by a passion to improve lives, Mike White has dedicated himself to sharing the transformative power of breathing. OptimalBreathing.com offers tools and training for athletes seeking peak performance, individuals managing stress, and anyone on a path to improved health and well-being.