Miratech Secures Back-to-Back Victory: Wins Genesys North America Partner Award for Second Consecutive Year
Miratech, a leading global IT services and СX company, announces its second consecutive win of the prestigious Genesys North America Partner Award.
— Adam Underkoffler, Miratech’s Vice President of Strategic Alliances Sales
In the face of evolving customer expectations, technology will always change and shift to satisfy all customers’ needs. While many organizations struggle to ensure data privacy, security, and seamless customer experiences, Miratech always ensures that its clients are keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation to stay competitive.
For over two decades, Miratech has been a cornerstone partner of Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, contributing to its global success. Through relentless innovation, research and development, and unparalleled project delivery, Miratech has partnered with Genesys to serve some of the largest enterprise customers worldwide.
Amy Slater, VP of North America Partner, GSI, and Partner Sales, comments, “I’m delighted to recognize Miratech as Services Partner of the Year for the second consecutive time. Miratech’s engineering and delivery expertise have played a pivotal role in our partnership, collaborating closely with our sales organization and global partners to deliver best-in-class customer experiences for our end clients over multiple decades. Their industry expertise, coupled with an innovative approach to delivery and managed services, have been key drivers of our shared success.”
Adam Underkoffler, Miratech’s Vice President of Strategic Alliances Sales, expresses his gratitude, saying, “Miratech is deeply honored to receive the Genesys Service Partner of the Year 2023 award for the second year in a row. This recognition holds immense significance for us, as it underlines Miratech’s unwavering commitment to providing Genesys with industry-leading CX expertise through our innovative delivery and managed service offerings such as MiraCloud. We are immensely proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in partnership with Genesys and to its larger eco-system. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and showcasing our commitment to driving CX excellence and innovation at Genesys Xperience 2024 in Denver.”
Miratech is excited to announce its participation in Genesys Xperience this year, taking place from May 13-15.
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.com.
