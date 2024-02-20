Miratech Named a 'Rising Star' for 12th Consecutive Year on the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 List

Miratech, leading global IT services and consulting firm, has once again been honored as a "Rising Star" in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the IAOP.

We are delighted to be ranked in the top 100 outsourcing companies for the twelfth consecutive year. We believe this reflects our reputation for excellence, client success and innovation.” — Alexander Oleshko, Miratech Executive Vice-President, Global Delivery