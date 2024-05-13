New DSMZ study provides initial answers to international UN decisions on biodiversity

Amber Hartman Scholz, PhD, Leibniz Institute DSMZ, Braunschweig/Germany

UN Convention on Biological Diversity on Access and Benefit-Sharing indicators to measure benefits shared by scientists using biodiversity around the world

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY AREA, DEUTSCHLAND, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSMZ study presents original research for the UN Convention on Biological Diversity on Access and Benefit-Sharing indicators to measure benefits shared by scientists using biodiversity around the world

As negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) scientific and technical body begin today, researchers from the Department of Science Policy & Internationalisation at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH have published a new study whose recommendations will be considered there. The study puts forth new proposals to measure outcomes from benefit-sharing agreements in the context of the ambitious Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). In December 2022, the 15th Conference of the Parties to the CBD adopted the KMGBF, which sets out 4 goals and 23 targets for the conservation of biodiversity, its sustainable use and fair and equitable benefit-sharing. Goal C and Target 13 of the KMGBF commit parties to increase benefits shared from biodiversity, facilitate access, and move towards measuring outcomes, namely the benefits derived from sharing biodiversity.

Solving a problem

Despite the ambition of the KMGBF, there is no global approach and therefore no indicators to quantify the benefits arising from access and benefit-sharing (ABS) agreements. This can lead to frustration on both sides that access to biodiversity is limited and that benefits do not flow back to the countries providing access to biodiversity. The study proposes two new headline indicators to measure shared monetary and non-monetary benefits, and provides recommendations to parties on how to implement these indicators. It also proposes a simplified way to monitor the highly complex and long list of non-monetary benefits, grouping them into five categories and proposing six types of benefits to be reported. These proposals allow for aggregation across countries and with other international ABS instruments under the CBD on digital sequence information and under the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and possibly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea or other instruments.

Solution available for everyone

The study recommends the collection of information on shared benefits at both the national and global level. Global collection of benefit-sharing data would be based on the methods and tools developed at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ in the Department of Science Policy & Internationalisation. This information would be disaggregated nationally and made available to countries for their use in their national reports. This study is a first step in conceptualising and collecting ideas for ABS indicators and possible methodologies. It is an important step in the global effort to implement the KMGBF and to provide empirical data and scientific input to the policy process. The document is available on the Convention on Biological Diversity website and will support parties in ongoing negotiations on ABS indicators. The study was funded by the UK Government (DEFRA) with co-funding from the German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation.

Original document:

Melania Muñoz-García, Alejandro Lago, Amber H. Scholz. 2024. Access and Benefit-Sharing Indicators for the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity. Link to the document: https://www.cbd.int/doc/c/6920/4e1e/8a6ba925279ea19033eb8ed2/sbstta-26-inf-12-en.pdf and webinar video and presentation. Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework Diversity. https://www.cbd.int/gbf

Press contact:

PhDr. Sven-David Müller, Head of Public Relations, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH, Phone: ++49 (0)531/2616-300, Mail: press@dsmz.de

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 87,500 bioresources and has almost 230 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de