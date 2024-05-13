PE titan Antoine Drean commits to further support PE marketplace Palico
Antoine Drean, the serial private equity entrepreneur, and Chairman of Palico, has announced he will be pursuing a more active role with the company.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antoine Drean, the serial private equity entrepreneur, and Chairman of Palico, has announced he will be pursuing a more active role with the company. Palico is the leading digital secondary marketplace facilitating the buying and selling of smaller private capital fund stakes.
Following last week’s sale of Triago to Houlihan Lokey Private Funds Group, Dréan is shifting greater focus to Palico, a firm that is pioneering the future of private capital secondaries. Palico is a digital secondary marketplace that is bringing valuable innovation and much-needed efficiency to PE secondaries — establishing standards that optimize and facilitate secondary deals, which in turn lower fees, and ultimately empower LPs with a versatile tool to manage their portfolios as effectively as possible.
Drean has over 30 years of experience in the PE industry, as a leading PE entrepreneur and advisor. Over the years, he has witnessed the industry grow into a major force in finance and has successfully founded and developed three ventures to go hand-in-hand with the changing PE landscape, Triago, Mantra and Palico.
Antoine will continue pushing and advocating Palico’s mission as a first-in-class digital secondary marketplace. Palico will continue to increasingly automate the buying and selling of smaller private capital fund stakes on the secondary market for LPs, while also being conscious of GP needs. His focus is invaluable as Palico continues to develop the digital features and tools needed to facilitate transactions, from end to end, in the PE secondary market.
Antoine Drean, Chairman of Palico said, “I am looking forward to increasing my commitment to Palico. We are seeing major shifts in the private equity landscape with increased capital flowing into PE. Palico fills a critical gap in the market – facilitating the buying and selling of ‘small private capital fund stakes,’ which is currently underserved by existing players.”
Christopher Jeffery, General Manager of Palico said, “Antoine’s experience and expertise will offer Palico and our clients nuanced insights into current and future PE trends. We are already seeing Antoine’s positive impact as he adopts a more prominent role, and we look forward to the progress we will make together”.
