LARALAB Launches Groundbreaking New Product 'REC - Rapid Eligibility Check'
For Interventional Cardiology, Transforming Patient Screening and Therapy SelectionMUNICH, GERMANY, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LARALAB GmbH, a leading AI innovator in interventional cardiology, today announced the launch of its new product, ‘REC - Rapid Eligibility Check’. REC offers rapid, AI-driven assessments of patient eligibility for various heart procedures, significantly improving the screening and decision-making process for structural heart teams worldwide.
INTRODUCING AUTOMATED PRE-SCREENING FOR TMVR AND TTVR
REC streamlines the initial stages of patient assessment for Mitral, Tricuspid, and other heart valve procedures. Using LARALAB’s renowned Deep Learning algorithms to analyze patient CT scans, REC provides instant results using a color-coded system to indicate the suitability of specific treatment options and devices. Each result is backed by an interpretable, automated report for a comprehensive understanding. It serves as a preliminary assessment tool, setting the stage for detailed planning and intervention, as per clinical practice standards.
Julian Praceus, CEO of LARALAB, shares his enthusiasm: "REC is set to save substantial time for heart teams by swiftly indicating viable pathways and eliminating ineligible options for patients. The patient screening for new Mitral and Tricuspid interventions is extensive - it works in a trial setting but not yet to serve the large number of patients in need. We designed REC to enable this transition.”
VALIDATED WITH RENOWNED HEART CENTERS - FIRST DATA AT NY VALVES CONFERENCE
REC has been developed and validated in close collaboration with renowned cardiologists and heart surgeons from the University Hospitals of Cologne, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. The team, including PD Dr. Matti Adam, PD Dr. Mani Arsalan, Dr. Martin Beyer, Prof. Dr. Lenard Conradi, Dr. Jonathan Curio, Prof. Dr. David Leistner, PD Dr. Andreas Schäfer and Prof. Dr. Thomas Walther, will present initial data at the NY Valves conference in June.
Dr. Matti Adam from the University Hospital of Cologne remarks: "The ability to quickly and accurately assess patient eligibility for mitral valve procedures has significantly improved the workflow in our research project. I'm convinced that this is a game changer that will allow us to focus on the viable treatment pathways and improve the care of our patients.”
Another pivotal aspect of REC is its ability to enhance patient activation by automatically identifying anatomical eligibility for treatment options such as TAVR, TMVR and TTVR, as well as related trials. This ensures that more patients are effectively matched to the treatments and trials that can significantly improve their health outcomes. The REC suite allows research teams and device companies to incorporate their protocols, enhancing its utility across various therapies
ABOUT LARALAB
Founded in 2018 and based in Munich, LARALAB GmbH is a startup dedicated to advancing the field of interventional cardiology through their proprietary deep learning and cloud technology. With a recent 5.7M€ funding, LARALAB is committed to providing innovative AI based solutions for transcatheter therapies such as Mitral, Tricuspid and Aortic Valve procedures. The LARALAB platform is CE-marked according to the MDR regulation. The REC suite is released for research use only to date. For more information about REC and LARALAB, please visit www.laralab.com/ or contact contact@laralab.de.
Edward Plugge
LARALAB GmbH
contact@laralab.de