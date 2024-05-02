LARALAB GmbH today announced the release of the 'LARALAB Gen2 Platform'
This latest innovation sets a new benchmark in web-based medical imaging technology.MUNICH, GERMANY, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LARALAB GmbH, a leader in AI-driven medical imaging for interventional cardiology, today announced the release of the 'LARALAB Gen2 Platform'. This latest innovation sets a new benchmark in web-based medical imaging technology, specifically designed for the needs of mitral and tricuspid valve interventions.
Instant multi-phase CT analysis for TMVR and TTVR.
At the heart of the LARALAB Gen2 Platform is a completely redesigned foundation and technology for the web-based medical viewer. Its outstanding feature is the ability to seamlessly process extremely large cardiac CT scans, typically several gigabytes in size. To date, it is the only web-based medical product to support comprehensive interventional planning throughout the entire cardiac cycle of a CT - a critical asset for both transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) and tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) procedures, facilitated by fully automated AI analysis.
“The new LARALAB platform is not only intuitive but directly inspired me to advance two of our projects”, said Dr. Martin Swaans, a renowned cardiologist at St Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein, Netherlands. “One focuses on streamlining the workflow for a TMVr device, and the other on applying the multi-phase chamber quantification in the follow-up of right heart patients.”
"Managing and analyzing CT scans in clinical trials involves a time-consuming process of downloading and importing into local software which can be a bottleneck in clinical workflows," explains Andreas Hüske, a cardiac imaging expert with more than 16 years of experience in the structural heart device industry. LARALAB's Gen2 platform eliminates this and allows instant analysis in a standard web browser.
Designed from the ground up and validated by leading medical experts in the field.
„With a clear focus on our users' needs, we involved a significant number of leading experts from both the US and Europe. Usability test results confirmed an entirely new level of user experience and speed by combining rapid automatic calculations with a smooth and intuitive full-degree-of-freedom navigation in the cardiac CT.“ says Anja Röpling, Team Lead of Frontend Development/UX at LARALAB.
"Developing a technology capable of smoothly navigating these immense datasets on the web is extremely challenging," said David Luksic, Technical Lead of Frontend and Advanced Visualizations. "We had to build our own technology from scratch, with performance in mind at every step, as no existing solutions met our demanding requirements."
CE (MDR) class IIb approved software as a medical product.
“As a manufacturer of a cloud-based class II medical product, we are expected and dedicated to meet the highest standards both for the benefit of patients and for the security of their data.” added Jeffrey Jedele, Head of Software Platform at LARALAB. “We continuously work with our regulators and external testing companies to ensure that we are delivering the state of the art in terms of quality, safety and cybersecurity at all times.”
Strategic foundation for planned future enhancements
After a period of intensive developments, LARALAB's new platform is strategically positioned to deliver LARALAB's deep learning-driven analysis for structural heart interventions and lays the groundwork for LARALAB’s planned future enhancements, offering a competitive advantage in the fast-evolving field of interventional cardiology.
About LARALAB
Founded in 2018 and based in Munich, LARALAB GmbH is a startup dedicated to advancing the field of interventional cardiology through their proprietary deep learning and cloud technology. With a recent 5.7M€ funding, LARALAB is committed to providing innovative AI based solutions for transcatheter therapies such as Mitral, Tricuspid and Aortic Valve procedures. The LARALAB platform is CE-marked according to the MDR regulation. For more information about LARALAB, visit www.laralab.com or contact office@laralab.de.
Edward Plugge
LARALAB GmbH
office@laralab.de
