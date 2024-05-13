Return and Earn teams up with Little Wings to support seriously ill kids

The six-month recycling appeal aims to raise $100,000 for Little Wings.

Until 20 October 2024, every eligible bottle and can donated to the Little Wings appeal at a Return and Earn machine or on the Return and Earn app at participating return points, will raise 10c for Little Wing’s important work.

Donating the refund from just 20 bottles or cans equals one litre of fuel for a Little Wings flight.

Return and Earn has become an important fundraising channel for many community groups and charities across NSW with more than $54 million raised through donations and return point hosting fees since the scheme began.

Return and Earn is a partnership between the NSW Government, scheme coordinator Exchange for Change and network operator TOMRA Cleanaway.

For more information visit www.returnandearn.org.au.

Quotes attributable to Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe

“The Little Wings appeal is an easy way for the NSW community to support this important charity and help seriously ill children and their families.

“Return and Earn is a hugely successful initiative with more than 11.4 billion bottles, cans and cartons returned through its network of over 620 return points across NSW since the scheme began.

“Not only has Return & Earn put more than $1 billion back into the pockets of households across NSW, it has also supported charities and community groups to the tune of $54 million.”

Quotes attributable to Clare Pearson, CEO of Little Wings

“Return and Earn has come to be an important part of the Little Wings service, which quietly but consistently helps to support seriously ill or injured country kids with access to medical treatment.

“This campaign will have a dramatic impact on the lives of hundreds of children in 2024, and we are so grateful for the support and belief in the Little Wings mission.

“Every can and bottle really does matter, so together, let’s make sure that no child misses out on medical access because of postcode or circumstance.”