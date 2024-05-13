Largest made-in-Vietnam bulk carrier launched

VIETNAM, May 13 - HẢI PHÒNG — The largest-ever made-in-Vietnam bulk carrier was launched by Nam Triều Shipbuilding Co Ltd in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Saturday.

The 65,000 DWT Trường Minh Dream 01 was built by Vietnamese engineers and workers under the supervision by Japanese NK Registration.

The 199.99-metre-long ship was designed by the Vietnam Shipbuilding Engineering Company (Visec) and Bluetech Finland Ltd – a specialist in cargo ship design.

According to Nguyễn Văn Chí, Director of Đông Bắc Shipping Industry JSC, the operator of the vessel, it belongs to the most modern class of its kind in terms of resistance, propulsion, fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The ship meets stringent requirements of the port administrations in the US, Europe and Australia, he said. — VNS