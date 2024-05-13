Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,561 in the last 365 days.

Largest made-in-Vietnam bulk carrier launched

VIETNAM, May 13 - HẢI PHÒNG — The largest-ever made-in-Vietnam bulk carrier was launched by Nam Triều Shipbuilding Co Ltd in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Saturday.

The 65,000 DWT Trường Minh Dream 01 was built by Vietnamese engineers and workers under the supervision by Japanese NK Registration.

The 199.99-metre-long ship was designed by the Vietnam Shipbuilding Engineering Company (Visec) and Bluetech Finland Ltd – a specialist in cargo ship design.

According to Nguyễn Văn Chí, Director of Đông Bắc Shipping Industry JSC, the operator of the vessel, it belongs to the most modern class of its kind in terms of resistance, propulsion, fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The ship meets stringent requirements of the port administrations in the US, Europe and Australia, he said. — VNS

You just read:

Largest made-in-Vietnam bulk carrier launched

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more