Whistle Technologies Inc. welcomes Jon Lamb, CPA, CGA, CIA, CISA as New Chief Financial Officer
Whistle Technologies Inc., Unified Communications SaaS is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jon Lamb as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
We are delighted to welcome Jon Lamb as our new CFO at Whistle Technologies. His extensive compliance skils, strategic financial experience, and proven track record are immensely valuable for us.”WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistle Technologies Inc., a trailblazing startup in the Enterprise AI SaaS and Telecommunications sector, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jon Lamb as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years, Jon brings a wealth of financial experience and compliance leadership to Whistle Technologies.
— Anil Sedha
Jon Lamb's extensive background includes a range of disciplines, making him a seasoned leader well-equipped to drive the financial growth and strategic initiatives at Whistle Technologies. His most recent engagements include Compliance Auditor at Manitoba Securities Commission and Board Member & Co-Chair of Western Canada Information Security Conference (WISC). His experience reflects his Compliance and Financial expertise that spans many years. His professional acumen to collaborate effectively with various Business Leaders, has enabled Jon to work with diverse stakeholders, from Senior Executives in multinational corporations to SMB industry.
A pivotal highlight of Jon's journey was his role as Compliance Auditor, Manitoba Securities Commission. In this capacity, he was responsible for ensuring compliance with Financial Regulations and has a deep understanding of the regulations in Canada and across North America. Jon was responsible for reviewing Financial Statements of registrants regarding various CSA National instruments for Portfolio Managers, Exempt Market Dealers, and Investment Fund Managers.
Jon is also an accomplished public speaker, leading the Western Canada Information Security Conference, as a Co-Chair.
Jon has highly coveted professional credentials including Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified General Accountant (CGA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba.
"I am eagerly looking forward to take on the role of CFO at Whistle Technologies Inc.," Jon commented. "It is exciting to collaborate with the talented team at Whistle Technologies and contribute to the company's financial progress and strategic direction."
Anil Sedha
Whistle Technologies Inc
+1 204-290-7225
email us here