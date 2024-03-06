Whistle.tech Introduces Revolutionary AI based Live Call Transcription Capabilities
Canadian SaaS startup unifying social and business communications channels launches new AI transcription capabilities for live and recorded calls
Imagine sitting in an meeting and receiving an important voicemail transcribed to text format for quick action.”WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistle.tech, a revolutionary Canadian SaaS startup unifying Communications and Social apps, has announced the launch of their new AI transcription capabilities for calls. This cutting-edge technology utilizes artificial intelligence to offer live call transcriptions, accurately transcribe phone calls, and transcription of voicemails, providing businesses with a more efficient and reliable solution for call recording and customer service analysis.
The new AI capability is a game-changer for businesses of all sizes, as it eliminates the need for manual transcription and significantly reduces the risk of human error. With this new feature, calls can be transcribed in real-time, allowing for immediate analysis and insights. This not only saves time and resources, but also enables businesses to make data-driven decisions based on accurate and comprehensive call data. Business users no longer have to rely on manual notetaking during important calls, as the transcription is automatically generated and can be easily accessed and reviewed later on. This feature is especially beneficial for businesses that conduct a high volume of calls, as it eliminates the risk of missing important details or key information.
In addition to live call transcription, Whistle’s new functionality also transcribes call recordings and voicemails. This allows businesses to easily review and search through past conversations, saving time and increasing productivity. The transcriptions can be downloaded and shared, making it easier for teams to collaborate and stay on the same page. With this new feature, businesses can ensure that all important information is accurately captured and easily accessible.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new AI call transcription capability to our clients," said Anil Sedha, CEO of Whistle.tech. "We understand the importance of efficient communication in business, and this new feature will greatly improve the way our clients conduct and manage their calls. With the use of advanced AI technology, we are confident that our clients will experience a significant increase in productivity and efficiency."
Whistle.tech's new AI call transcription functionality is now available for all clients. To learn more about this innovative feature and how it can benefit your business, visit the website or contact the sales team for a demo. With this new functionality, Whistle.tech continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge communication solutions for businesses of all sizes.
