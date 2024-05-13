New Company Officers Appointed After Promising Preclinical Data on Gene Therapy for Anti-Tumor Mechanisms :NASDAQ: GNPX

Genprex, Inc. NASDAQ: GNPX Genprex, Inc. NASDAQ: GNPX Cancer Gene Therapy: NASDAQ: GNPX Genprex NASDAQ: Stock Symbol: GNPX

AUSTIN, TEXAS, , UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Company Officers Appointed After Promising Preclinical Data on Gene Therapy for Anti-Tumor Mechanisms with Ability to Trigger Cancer Cell Death: Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) For more information on $GNPX visit: www.genprex.com and https://compasslivemedia.com/gnpx/  Gene Therapy Focused on Life-Changing Developments for Cancer and Diabetes. Working With World-Class Institutions and Collaborators to Provide Novel Treatment Approaches. New Top Company Officers Appointed with High Qualifications and Experience. High Profile Presentations at May 2024 Investor and Industry Conferences. Compelling Data Validates the Potential of ReqorsaImmunogene Therapy and the OncoprexDelivery System as Innovative Cancer Treatments. Studies Presented at the April 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. REQORSA Has Anti-Tumor Mechanisms and Ability to Trigger Cancer Cell Death.Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. GNPX technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. GNPX works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The GNPX oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral OncoprexDelivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor.The GNPX lead product candidate, ReqorsaImmunogene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in three clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of the GNPX three lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and the GNPX SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation.The GNPX diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-002 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.Appointment of Jose A. Moreno Toscano as Chairman of the Board of DirectorsOn May 13th GNPX announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Jose A. Moreno Toscano as non-executive Chairman of the Board following the passing of the Company's co-founder and previous Chairman Rodney Varner.Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Mr. Moreno Toscano has served on the GNPX Board of Directors since March 2020. Since April 2018, Mr. Moreno Toscano has been Chief Executive Officer of LFB USA Inc, the US subsidiary of LFB Group, a global integrated biopharmaceutical company, and he has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, building, developing and transforming organizations. Mr. Moreno Toscano has a successful track record of identifying and capitalizing on opportunities to drive exponential revenue growth and market expansion, revitalizing underperforming operations, and establishing foundations for successful start-up operations. His experience includes strategic planning, corporate restructuring, business development, M&A, investor relations, and general management.Mr. Moreno Toscano's appointment follows the recent appointment of Ryan Confer to serve as GNPX President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Confer was also appointed to Genprex's Board of Directors.Presentations at May 2024 Investor and Industry ConferencesFor the month of May, GNPX announced participation in the following investor and industry conferences:Event: Sidoti Microcap ConferenceConference Dates: May 8-9, 2024Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024Presentation Time: 3:15 p.m. ETVenue: VirtualGNPX Presenter: Ryan Confer, Genprex's Chief Financial OfficerPresentation link: https://bit.ly/3UlTsgl An archive of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the GNPX website.Event: American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual MeetingDates: May 7-11, 2024Location: Baltimore Convention CenterGNPX Participant: Thomas Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing.Positive Preclinical Data on GNPX Reqorsaand NPRL2 Gene Therapy Utilizing Non-Viral OncoprexDelivery System for the Treatment of Lung CancersOn April 9th GNPX announced that its research collaborators presented positive preclinical data for ReqorsaImmunogene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) and NPRL2 gene therapy, which both utilize the Company's non-viral OncoprexDelivery System for the treatment of lung cancer. These studies were presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.In the first GNPX poster, entitled "Quaratusugene ozeplasmid mediated TUSC2 upregulation in EML4-ALK bearing Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma can induce cellular apoptosis," researchers reported that REQORSA induced apoptosis in alectinib resistant EML4-ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cell lines. Alectinib is an ALK-inhibitor commonly used to treat patients with ALK rearrangements such as EML4-ALK positive NSCLCs. This research suggests that REQORSA may be an effective treatment in patients progressing on alectinib.The second GNPX poster, entitled, "Mechanism of NPRL2 gene therapy-induced anti-tumor immunity in KRAS/STK11mt aPD1 resistant metastatic NSCLC" detailed a humanized mouse model study in which the researchers investigated the anti-tumor immune responses to NPRL2 gene therapy in pembrolizumab resistant KRAS/STK11mt NSCLC. In the study, lung metastases in humanized mice were treated through I.V. injection of NPRL2 nanoparticles, made with the ONCOPREX Delivery System, with or without pembrolizumab. The study found that the NPRL2 treatment by itself led to a marked decrease in the size of lung metastases but pembrolizumab had no effect. Additionally, a greater anti-tumor effect was seen in humanized compared to non-humanized mice, demonstrating that immune cells play a role in the effects of the NPRL2 nanoparticle therapy. Study findings suggest that NPRL2 gene therapy induces anti-tumor activity against KRAS/STK11mt tumors through dendritic cell-mediated antigen presentation and cytotoxic immune cell activation. The Company believes this data could support the potential for a new drug candidate in its pipeline, and it also provides further evidence for the Company's belief that the ONCOPREX Delivery System has the ability to be successful using genes other than the TUSC2 gene the Company is already using in clinical trials with REQORSA.In the GNPX third poster, entitled, "Tumor Suppressor Gene TUSC2 suppresses energy metabolism in lung cancer cells with opposite effects in normal bronchial epithelial cells" researchers reported that TUSC2-deficient cancer cells consistently exhibited decreased glycolytic rates and mitochondrial ATP production, leaving these cells without enough energy to support their vital functions. In the GNPX third poster, entitled, "Tumor Suppressor Gene TUSC2 suppresses energy metabolism in lung cancer cells with opposite effects in normal bronchial epithelial cells" researchers reported that TUSC2-deficient cancer cells consistently exhibited decreased glycolytic rates and mitochondrial ATP production, leaving these cells without enough energy to support their vital functions. By comparison, when Beas2B, a normal human bronchial epithelial cell line with normal levels of TUSC2, was transfected with a TUSC2-containing plasmid, the glycolytic rate and mitochondrial metabolism were increased. This suggests the mechanism by which REQORSA treatment affects immune and other non-cancerous cells that leads to increased immune response against tumors. The study further suggested that REQORSA may play an important role as a cancer treatment to target and disrupt the metabolism of cancer cells, leading to a decrease in the rate of glycolysis.These AACR posters have been made available on the GNPX website at www.genprex.com

