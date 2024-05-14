CHESS KLUB Expands to Electronic City, Bengaluru, Bringing World-Class Chess Coaching and Academy to Students

Chess KLUB Electronic City Chess KLUB Electronic City

Chess Champs rejoice. Award-winning CHESS KLUB opens in Electronic City, Bengaluru offering world-class chess coaching & academy. #ChessForLife

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chess enthusiasts in Bengaluru have a new reason to celebrate. CHESS KLUB, the award-winning chess education institution, has opened its doors in Electronic City. Launched on April 13th, the state-of-the-art facility offers a world-class chess coaching experience for students of all ages.

Established Leader in Chess Education:

CHESS KLUB is a renowned chess academy, consistently recognized for its excellence. They were awarded the prestigious "Pride India Award for the Best Coaching Academy of the Year" and remain a top educational organization.

Global Expertise Meets Local Accessibility:

With a team of international coaches and a strong online presence, CHESS KLUB has redefined chess education. Their expansion into Electronic City allows them to share their expertise and provide a local chess academy for a wider audience.

Spacious Learning Environment and Holistic Development:

The Electronic City center comfortably accommodates 50 students and features cutting-edge technology and top-quality chess equipment, creating an ideal environment for learning.

CHESS KLUB goes beyond just chess coaching. The center hosts monthly/weekly tournaments, coaching camps, and events to foster a vibrant chess community. Workshops, social events, and unique chess celebrations further engage students and parents. This commitment to community building earned co-founder Archana Kolangara the 2023 Shakthi Award for "Women Making a Difference."

Flexible Learning Options and Comprehensive Programs:

Conveniently located in Phase 1, Electronic City, the center offers both in-person and online chess coaching led by accomplished National and International Masters. Students benefit from a comprehensive curriculum, including Grand Master-curated content, diverse class options, personalized game analysis, tournament preparation, and mentorship.

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Electronic City and embark on this exciting journey with our dedicated franchisee," said Sahana Kulkarni, Director of Operations at CHESS KLUB. "The community's response has been overwhelming, solidifying our commitment to providing exceptional chess coaching and fostering a culture of learning and growth within our chess academy."

About CHESS KLUB

At CHESS KLUB, we bring bright like-minded individuals who share our love for the game. Our goal is to create a friendly atmosphere where everyone can enhance their skills by playing against others with similar abilities. CHESS KLUB is an ideal training ground for young minds to improve and perfect their techniques. With our expert mentorship, they soon discover their own game and develop a style that’s true to their personality. That’s what we look to do at CHESS KLUB – help our students find a little bit of themselves.

Register now for the upcoming chess coaching session at CHESS KLUB Electronic City. Call +91 97400 09694 or email electroniccity@chessklub.com.