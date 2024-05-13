Al Aman Fund partnered with Money for Finance to empower the future of three students through education
Al Aman Fund partnered with Money for Finance to empower the future of three students through educationAMMAN, JORDAN, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Aman Fund for the future of Orphans has signed an agreement with a leading financial technology company in Jordan, Money for Finance, aimed to support the University education of three orphaned students benefiting from the educational grants provided by Al Aman Fund to secure a brighter future for them.
According to the agreement signed at Al Aman headquarters by Mr. Bashar Maayeh, General Manager of Money for Finance, and Ms. Noor Homoud, General Manager of Al Aman Fund For the Future of Orphans, Money for Finance will cover the university tuition fees for three students benefiting from Al Aman Fund, following their principles.
Bashar Maayeh expressed pride in signing the agreement with Al Aman Fund, praising the efforts of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah for her constant support of education in Jordan, aiming to empower the youth's future. He said, "This agreement embodies Money for Finance’s vision and mission to support the education sector, which we believe is the core for building a better future for Jordan." Maayeh added that education is the key to sustainable development, and they recognize their responsibility to support the next generation by providing educational opportunities for them. He believes that this agreement will empower many talented students to achieve their dreams and aspirations, helping them effectively contribute to their country's development, affirming the company's commitment to continue supporting this sector.
The General Manager of Al Aman Fund, Ms. Noor Homoud, appreciates Money for Finance’s support, contributing to building a bright future for orphaned youth. She emphasized the importance of societal solidarity from all companies in Jordan to support Al Aman’s youth in achieving their dreams, developing essential expertise for success, and engaging in society; providing them with equal opportunities and uniting as a family concerned about their future.
The goals of Money for Finance, under the leadership of Ms. Liga Trupa, focus on facilitating the process of obtaining financial support to cover the daily and emergency needs of its clients and providing the possibility of deferred payment with ease. Within a short period since its establishment, it has served over 500,000 clients.
It's worth mentioning that Al Aman Fund was established in 2006 under the name of Al Aman for the Future of Orphans as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. It aims, through its education and qualification programs, to secure the future of orphans above the age of 18. Since its establishment, it has benefited more than 4,846 orphans from all governorates of the Kingdom. Among them, 3,383 have graduated and embarked on their professional lives.
