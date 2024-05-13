Thomas Cuisine’s President and CEO Receives CEO of Influence Award from Idaho Business Review

Alison Patt of Leading Food Service Management Company Acknowledged for Leadership Excellence

We like to say here at Thomas Cuisine that our focus isn’t on being the biggest, but on being the best. That mentality is 100% embodied by Alison.” — Heather Krentler, Chief People Officer for Thomas Cuisine

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine, graciously accepted the prestigious CEO of Influence award at the 14th annual ceremony held on May 9, 2024, at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise. This recognition, presented by Idaho Business Review, celebrates outstanding leaders in Idaho.

Each year distinguished individuals are nominated for the CEO of Influence award by colleagues, peers, and community members who recognize their remarkable leadership and profound impact they have made at their organization. Nominees are judged based on their leadership track record, company innovations, competitiveness in the industry, financial performance, and community leadership. Alison Patt’s inclusion in this select group highlights her multifaceted leadership at Thomas Cuisine.

"Alison's recognition as a CEO of Influence honoree is more than well-deserved," says Chad Cantwell, Senior VP of Growth at Thomas Cuisine. "Her visionary leadership and dedication have been instrumental in our company's success and growth. Alison's passion for our mission resonates throughout our organization, inspiring all of us to strive for excellence. It has been extremely rewarding to witness the influence she has had on our team, our partners, and our community."

Beyond her role at Thomas Cuisine, Alison sees giving back as a fundamental part of her leadership ethos. Her community engagement includes serving as Vice President on the Foundation Board of College of Western Idaho, a member of the Advisory Board for the Boise Chamber of Commerce, and previously with the Autism Alliance of Michigan. In 2023, Alison was recognized as a Top 50 Women of the Year Honoree by the Idaho Business Review for her professional achievements, leadership, mentorship, and community service.

Heather Krentler, Chief People Officer for Thomas Cuisine, adds, “We like to say here at Thomas Cuisine that our focus isn’t on being the biggest, but on being the best. That mentality is 100% embodied by Alison. She empowers every team member to live the Thomas Cuisine mission and values, including inspiring positive change in our communities.”

Since 1986, Thomas Cuisine has been a force in foodservice management, with Alison Patt leading the charge since 2020. They serve a diverse clientele, including corporate dining, healthcare, independent schools, and senior living organizations nationwide. The team believes in the transformative power of food to nourish and enrich lives. With their mission of real food and genuine service, they strive to create enduring relationships with all their partners.

Reflecting on her journey, Alison states, "In 2020, I took a leap of faith on Thomas Cuisine, as they did with me. These past years have been nothing short of incredible. I’m one of the lucky few whose personal passion and company mission perfectly align. It is a privilege to be the steward of the Thomas Cuisine legacy and lead 1600 team members on this amazing journey.”

Alison adds, “It's truly an honor to be included among such esteemed leaders here in Idaho, and I must add this recognition wouldn't be possible without the incredible contributions of my team. Moving our mission forward is a collaborative effort, and I'm grateful to be surrounded by a leadership team that is fearless with their feedback and generous with their support. With all of us working together, Thomas Cuisine is well-positioned to set new standards in food management. This is only the beginning!”

For the inside scoop on the awards ceremony, check out Thomas Cuisine’s LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. For a full list of the exceptional leaders, see Idaho Business Review's news release.

——

Thomas Cuisine

Services: Foodservice

Sectors: Healthcare, Senior Living, Independent Schools, Corporate Dining

For more information on this release, reach out to Caylie Shelton, PR Publicist at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Thomas Cuisine: Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, independent schools, senior living communities, and healthcare providers nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dieticians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.