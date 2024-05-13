2023 – A Year of Production, Exceptional Results, and Unflinching Gratitude at Tijerina Legal Group, PC
EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2023 closed, Tijerina Legal Group celebrated a year marked by robust productivity, outstanding outcomes, and deep-seated appreciation. Solidifying its reputation as a premier national personal injury law firm, Tijerina Legal Group's meticulous attention to detail is what allowed the Firm to bring exceptional value and results for clients trusting in the brand.
With pride in securing multi-million-dollar settlements in various cases, Tijerina Legal Group also championed the smaller victories that too often go unheralded. In Texas, the minimum insurance coverage a driver is required to carry is $30,000.00. Most motorists drive with this minimal coverage and as a result make most cases difficult for attorneys to recover anything near or at that limit. In 2023, Tijerina Legal Group consistently helped clients receive some of the best medical care and successfully negotiated policy limit results for its clients – allowing each to take maximum value as a result of their injuries. Their tenacity in consistently achieving policy limit results exemplifies their commitment to do the best in caring for the client and securing maximum compensation for their injuries, regardless of the case size.
The legal community has taken note, with a surge in referrals from fellow attorneys and a noteworthy instance where Tijerina Legal Group transformed a case another attorney released as unworthy and which Tijerina turned into a $300,000.00 settlement for the client — a testament to their ethos that results indeed speak for themselves.
About Tijerina Legal Group - McAllen Personal Injury Lawyers
Tijerina Legal Group is a 6-time ThreeBestRated® award-winning Personal injury law firm from McAllen, Texas. Tijerina Legal Group is a personal injury law firm providing premier and aggressive representation at every stage of the legal process. Representing over two decades of dedicated service, Tijerina Legal Group remains a beacon in the McAllen community, championing a comprehensive array of personal injury cases and embodying their pledge to guide and inform clients through the legal journey. For a deeper insight into their practice or to arrange a free consultation, visit Tijerina Legal Group's website at http://www.tlegalgroup.com.
Sheila Allen
