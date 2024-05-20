TOP 10 Hidden Gems for Summer Travel 2024 announced by Pat Pattison’s Best of California

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend! Pat Pattison’s Best of California to Reveal Top 10 Hidden Gems for Summer Travel 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an adventure off the beaten path as Pat Pattison’s Best of California unveils the Top 10 Hidden Gems for Summer Travel 2024. From picturesque beaches to historic landmarks, this list promises to inspire wanderlust and exploration.

Join us as we announce these hidden treasures during a special Facebook Live event on Thursday, May 23, at 5pm PST.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the destinations that made the cut:

1. Museum for Families - CAF SoCal Air Museum, Camarillo, CA: Nestled within the Camarillo Airport, this museum preserves the history of World War II and aviation, offering visitors the chance to experience real flights in vintage aircraft. “We loved this museum tucked away in 3 hangars at the Camarillo Airport. It not only keeps the history of World War II and aviation alive, but you can get a real flight in some of the “Museum Pieces”! -455 Aviation Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-0064 YouTube link: https://youtu.be/2Q1_Zq74Kew?si=f0qqujrLTivmlCJC

2. Beach Resort - Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Oxnard, CA: Experience family-friendly luxury at this newly revamped beachfront resort, complete with suites and activities for all ages. Don’t miss out on cruising the boardwalk in pedal cars or indulging in Chef Damien Giliberti’s culinary creations at Ox & Ocean. Try the oxtail soup! Be sure to grab sunscreen and have fun with one of our favorite things -renting pedal cars and cruising the cement boardwalk along the beach. Kayaking and other activities for everyone are available at the nearby Channel Islands Harbor—www.hilton.com https://www.zacharidunes.com/

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/zNPSCUKu26Y?si=n6IuQo6fOCevELIb

3. Best Hidden Gem City - Ferndale, CA: Step back in time in this Victorian-era treasure trove, where preserved architecture and quaint charm await. Explore Butter Fat Palaces and unique attractions like the Mind’s Eye Manufactory and Coffee Lounge. A treasure trove of preserved Victorian homes and buildings. Frozen in time, this was a city the dairy industry built. In fact, the mansions of the cities well-to-do are called Butter Fat Palaces. We stayed at the Victoria Inn, loved the Mind’s Eye Manufactory and Coffee Lounge where you can learn to build a kayak! Also, there are great Airbnb options and it’s the hometown of Guy Fierri so great food options too. A special tip is an unusual cemetery built on a terraced hill. Bring walking shoes! www.visitferndale.com

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/hQWp6ScEV0k?si=T086Wzw13wH6sw-f

4. Best Hidden Gem State Park - Oso Flaco Lake Natural Area, Oceano Dunes SVRA State Park: Discover tranquility amid nature at this hidden gem, offering scenic views of Oso Flaco Lake and the San Luis Bay. Amazingly tranquil hidden gem of the great California State Parks system. Along the wood plank walkway, we see the lake and preserved dune area. The walkway is 1.5 miles from the lake to the viewing platform for a great view of the entire San Luis Bay. Easy access and a mild hike are well worth the view! Oso Flaco means skinny bear and comes from the Spaniards unfortunate fate here. Check out the segment to learn why: www.parks.ca.gov

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/cIBuHvkWl0w?si=N5U69DNWE6DBXImQ

5. Foodie Haven - Orcutt, CA: Embark on a culinary journey through Santa Maria Valley. Indulge in craft beer at Naughty Oak Brewing Company or savor the best ginger ale in town. For one stop foodie shopping we were thrilled to find this out of the way old timey town or Orcutt! Where do we start! We loved Kay’s Orcutt Country Kitchen (pancakes!), Pizzeria Bello Forno (xxx pizza! For cameraman Jeff!), Naughty Oak Brewing Company Craft Beer and for us non-drinker the best ginger ale I’ve ever tasted. I would just campout here and eat for 3-4 days! Bring your” fat pants”!

https://santamariavalley.com/

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lteoo5e4qf0

6. Nature Preserve - Madrona Marsh, Torrance, CA: Escape the urban hustle and bustle at this preserved freshwater marsh, home to migrating birds and endangered species in the center of the city of Torrance. It is one of last preserved Vernal freshwater marshes for migrating birds and other endangered species. Preserved back in the 1970s by a group of conservationist citizens, it is there for us to enjoy in the middle of this suburban development. Madrona March Preserve 3201 Plaza del Amo Torrance, CA 90505 310-782-3989 https://www.friendsofmadronamarsh.com/

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIgIG1bMgns&t=85s

7. Film Location - Bodega Bay, CA: Walk in the footsteps of Alfred Hitchcock’s "The Birds" at this iconic filming location. Explore landmarks like the Potter Schoolhouse and an updated version of The Tides which houses some memorabilia. Enjoy clam chowder at Spud Point Crab Company. It’s a beautiful part of CA to visit and relax! www.sonomacounty.com

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/uXrv9b3IYGQ?si=CjaFhNbbY7cf0n6Fhttps://youtu.be/uXrv9b3IYGQ?si=CjaFhNbbY7cf0n6F

8. Historic Preservation Project - Lake Norconian Resort, Norco, CA: Delve into the history of this once-luxurious resort turned Naval Hospital during World War II; Help preserve this historic landmark for future generations to enjoy. Built as a luxury resort for the elite Hollywood crowd of the 1920’s, this failed resort became an important Naval Hospital days after Pearl Harbor on Dec. 9th , 1941. The crumbling resort is now the grounds of a State Prison and needs renovation badly. Host Pat Pattison was born at this Naval Hospital exactly 12 years to the day after it opened. www.lakenorconianclub.org

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/yOTNKqwkG0U?si=yJnt93EEzfLy2hiu

9. Sports Venue - Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA: Experience sports and entertainment in an intimate setting at this state-of-the-art arena. From hockey games to concerts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. I love this place new sports and entertainment complex. Watching the families stream into this bite-size arena from an easy parking lot felt like old times when my Dad took me to college football games on the late 50s! Firebirds Hockey, Madonna, Eric Clapton and more are coming soon. www.acrisurearena.com

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WjgMEq3Jto

10. Food Experience - Tio’s Tacos, Riverside, CA: Indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine surrounded by stunning folk art at this Riverside hotspot. Marvel at the recycled art masterpieces crafted by artist Martin Sanchez. This is a true must-see location in Riverside. Tio’s Tacos 3948 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside, CA 92501 951-788-0230 www.tiostacos1.com

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/dY-fvIyrFgE?si=eG5BXBniZ7MI_T6P

Don’t miss the full reveal of Pat Pattison’s Best of California’s Top 10 Hidden Gems for Summer Travel 2024 on Thursday, May 23, at 5pm PST, live on Facebook. Get ready to add these destinations to your summer travel bucket list!

##

About Pat Pattison’s Best of California

“Pat Pattison’s Best of California” evolved from Pattison’s YouTube and Facebook video travel segments. The show highlights California’s natural wonders, unique history, and fascinating people from all over the state. It most recently won the prestigious Image Award from the Native Daughters of the American West for its work in history education on TV.

A veteran on-air host and actor, Pattison has been the host of the business show “Remade in California” for Spectrum Cable, done segments on CNBC’s “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor”. He has a book, Creative YOU Turn” based on his second-act journey. He is also a regular contributor to PBS’s “NextAvenue.org” and Forbes.com. Pattison has always worked in the entertainment industry where he was V.P. Creative Services at the Walt Disney Studios as well as positions at KTTV-TV, WTTG-TV, WCVB-TV, Disneyland, and the head of marketing for the “Merv Griffin Show” over his long career.

The show also airs nationally on FunRoads TV, MeTV in Los Angeles, and many CW affiliates. The show is available to stream on Tubi, Roku, BIZ-TV and First TV.

Facebook: @bestofCA

YouTube: “Pat Pattison’s Best of California”

Instagram: pat.pattison

www.bestofcal.tv

Book - 626-429-3296 Represented by: CESD

Print – 310 -981 -6423 Karen Cabada

Phone: 310-981-6423 David Brunner DBA

(To schedule News appearances, public speaking, or book interviews)

LeeAnna Romero Phone: 484-695-5187

Amanda Kent Boundless Media USA Phone: 562-665-3194