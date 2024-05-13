Bookminders’ Jennifer Whitmore Recognized at Women in Technology 25th Annual Leadership Awards Gala
Bookminders CEO Jessica Minkus, Director of Technology Jennifer Whitmore, and Office Manager Jenna Kelly celebrate together at the WIT Leadership Awards Gala
Bookminders' Jennifer Whitmore among those honored for outstanding leadership, mentorship, and community engagement.
Jennifer's dedication to innovation & strategic thinking has been instrumental in shaping our journey. Her leadership has empowered our team to embrace change & push the boundaries of what's possible.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 25th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards Gala, held on May 9th, was an evening of celebration and recognition for exceptional leaders in the technology sector. Among those honored was Jennifer Whitmore, Director of Technology and Communications at Bookminders, a finalist in the Corporate Small-Market Sector category.
— Jessica Minkus, Bookminders CEO
As a finalist, Jennifer epitomizes the values of Leadership, Achievement, and Mentorship and Community Engagement. Her foresight and employee-centered leadership style have been instrumental in driving transformative technology solutions and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation at Bookminders. From enhancing operational efficiency to fostering technological advancement, Jennifer's impact resonates across various departments, positioning her as a driving force behind Bookminders' remarkable progress in today's competitive landscape.
"Jennifer's dedication to innovation and strategic thinking has been instrumental in shaping Bookminders' journey," says CEO Jessica Minkus. "Her leadership has empowered our team to embrace change and push the boundaries of what's possible."
Passionate about community involvement and mentorship, Jennifer has made a significant impact both within Bookminders and beyond. "Jennifer's commitment to mentoring and empowering women is truly inspiring," adds Office Manager and mentee, Jenna Kelly. "She leads by example, showing us the importance of giving back and uplifting others."
Having dedicated more than 15 years to mentoring, Jen holds a special passion for organizations uplifting women in STEM. In addition to her coaching women in technology and communications at Bookminders, Jen serves as a STEM mentor for Woman to Woman Mentoring. She extends her leadership to the community through volunteerism with organizations such as San Mar Family and Community Services TGBT as a Mechanics Team member, PMI Baltimore as Director of Social Media, and the Frederick City Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee as a community representative.
Co-nominator, Dr. April Boulton, Hood College Graduate School Dean says, “Jen Whitmore is a leader of the highest caliber. Her management skills build bridges across diverse groups to get the job done. I cannot think of a more worthy candidate for this leadership recognition.”
Eileen Foley-Breck, Program Coordinator for Woman to Woman Mentoring, emphasizes the critical role of mentorship in fostering gender diversity in STEM fields: “We need to do better in supporting and encouraging our young women who want to pursue a STEM degree of study. Jennifer is someone who puts in the hard work of mentorship and who is helping the next generation of women in technology. Woman to Woman Mentoring is so proud of Jennifer and congratulates her on her finalist placement!”
At the gala, notable Bookminders representatives joined Jennifer, including Founder Tom Joseph, CEO Jessica Minkus, Office Manager Jenna Kelly, as well as Woman to Woman Mentoring’s Eileen Foley-Breck. Their collective presence not only highlighted the support Jennifer has garnered but also underscored Bookminders' dedication to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the technology industry.
Jennifer and the Bookminders’ team relay their sincere congratulations to all the winners and a special thank you to WIT’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO of SAIC, for her inspirational career and words of wisdom.
