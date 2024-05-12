New Haven Barracks - Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 12, 2024 at 0808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Amanda Wildasin

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12, 2024, members of the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to an active burglary at a residence in the Town of Panton.

A female, later identified as Amanda Wildasin (40), was involved in a motor vehicle crash and proceeded forcibly gained entry into a nearby residence after the crash. The residents were not home at the time of the incident, however located Wildasin in the residence upon their return home. Wildasin was transported from the scene by rescue personnel and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 26, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Vergennes Police Department, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, and Bristol Rescue.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2024/ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division in Middlebury, VT

MUG SHOT: N/A

