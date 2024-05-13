Wise Up Foundation Now Accepting Applications for Bridge 2 Trades
Free, six-week program connects high school students to skilled trades careers. Deadline to apply is June 9th.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wise Up Foundation, led by New England Patriots team captain Deatrich Wise Jr., announces the commencement of applications for its transformative Bridge 2 Trades program. This six-week summer initiative aims to bridge the gap between high school education and lucrative careers in the skilled trades, offering Boston-area students invaluable hands-on experience and mentorship.
This immersive program, led by industry experts, will equip students with a comprehensive skill set that is in high demand. They will delve into various trades, including plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and more. The curriculum goes beyond technical skills, offering vital certifications such as OSHA 10 and CPR and emerging fields like drone training and 3D building modeling, making it a smart and strategic investment for potential sponsors.
Beginning Tuesday, July 9, daily sessions are hosted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, students will work with experts in the classroom. They will participate in paid internships on Thursdays and Fridays, gaining practical experience and industry connections.
The Bridge 2 Trades program is not just about education; it's about real-world application. It propels students into internships, providing them with the opportunity to apply their newfound skills in a professional setting. Financial literacy and entrepreneurship training is also offered, preparing young adults for the real world.
"As a cornerstone of our commitment to youth empowerment, the Bridge 2 Trades program represents an unparalleled opportunity for Boston's high school students to explore, learn, and thrive in the skilled trades," remarked Deatrich Wise Jr., CEO, Wise Up Foundation.
Applications are due by Sunday, June 9th. For further information or to apply, please visit https://www.wiseupfoundation.com/bridge-2-trades or contact Taisha Crayton at info@bridge2trades.com.
