R3 Stem Cell International Publishes Guide on Stem Cell Therapy for Multiple Sclerosis

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has published its latest Consumer Guide on regenerative therapies titled, "Guide to Stem Cell and Exosome Therapy for Multiple Sclerosis." The guide includes a plethora of detailed information on how regenerative therapies work for multiple sclerosis, and what global research studies have shown so far this century. The Guide is available for free at https://r3stemcell.com/multiple-sclerosis-guide.

After 24,000 procedures over the past decade, R3 Stem Cell International has treated hundreds of MS patients with stellar results. Mesenchymal stem cells are used for the therapies, with high cell counts and exosomes being administered both intravenous and intrathecal. The studies presented in the guide have shown that high numbers of stem cells produce better results, and that repeat procedures are necessary for continued benefits.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis has been much better than traditional medications. Not only does it help form new myelin and protect axons, but studies and our experience show patients achieve better walking ability, bowel and bladder function, balance, mood and reduced pain. Overall, it leads to a tremendously improved quality of life!"

Traditional medications have not been shown to significantly alter MS disease progression. And that's been a huge drawback so far with conventional medications. With over 40 treatment centers in six countries, R3 Stem Cell has been at the forefront of stem cell therapy for MS and many other conditions for over a decade.

R3 combines clinical effectiveness, unparalleled safety quality control and affordability. Added Dr. Greene, "You will not be able to find a regenerative therapy for MS anywhere that provides such high quality umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells and exosomes, combined with safety testing that is rigorous and overall affordability. It's a trifecta that creates an amazing experience for patients at any of our international locations!"

R3 Stem Cell routinely adds stem cell exosomes with the treatments for MS, which add benefits for patients that are cost effective and well tolerated. The exosomes are also obtained from donated umbilical cord tissue. R3 is the busiest provider of stem cell therapy in Mexico, with locations in both Tijuana and Cancun.

For those interested in obtaining a free consultation to see about being a candidate for stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis, simply call R3 today at +1 (844) GET-STEM.

Disclaimer: No claims are made regarding stem cell therapies in the USA. In addition, results will vary and are not guaranteed.