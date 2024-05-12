MIMI PIERRE JOHNSON NAMED HDPAC NEW YORK STATE DIRECTOR

MIMI PIERRE JOHNSON OF LONG ISLAND NEW YORK HAS BEEN NAMED HDPAC STATE DIRECTOR FOR THE STATE OF NEW YORK.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, LONG ISLAND, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC) is proud to inform the public in general and the Haitian Diaspora in particular that Mimi Pierre Johnson, a Haitian American and long-time resident of Long Island New York has been appointed by the Board of Directors as HDPAC State Director for the State of New York.

Mimi Pierre Johnson was born in Haiti and moved with her family to the United States in 1970. Mimi is married to Stanley Johnson and lives in Elmont New York, she has two children, Tamar and Aaron. In her twenties, Mimi earned an art degree and decided to go to Haiti, where she joined a mission group and taught art, providing translation and illustrated books for the mission. Mimi assisted a local church in organizing language education for the families in the parish. While in Haiti, Mimi taught art to fifth and sixth grades at Quisqueya Christian School in Port-Au-Prince.

Mimi devotes her time to The Elmont Cultural Center, an organization she founded in 2009 and serves as the President and CEO. She also serves as an elected trustee of the Elmont Memorial Public Library and is a past member of the Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs advisory board. Mimi has served as President of Argo Civic (a local community civic group) in Elmont for seven years, where she worked on several community-based issues. A former V.P. of Community Coalition Counsel in Elmont, former President of Haitian American Political Action Committee, and a candidate for the redistricted NYS 21st Assembly in the 2010 campaign cycle.

Mimi successfully runs issue-based campaigns on Long Island and supports state-wide legislative initiatives. She enjoys empowering people in underserved and immigrant communities through the many educational workshops and training directly in neighbourhoods that need it the most. She enjoys building coalitions through the many relationships she has established as an activist, a community, and a political organizer during her time with New York Communities for Change. A community organization in New York State. She works with a host of great organizations across a broad base. She also organizes in the Haitian and Hispanic communities, building a strong coalition of politically involved citizens and educating on the process of inclusion and civic engagement as a radio host for six years on the former Radio Kreyol and now on Radio Kashad.

From her office in Long Island, New York, the New State Director states “It is with great honor to serve HDPAC and our Haitian people in such a significant capacity at this time. I am excited to work alongside professionals who put the Haitian people first. Together, we will continue to build political power base for a new deal for the Diaspora and Haiti.”

In this role Ms. Johnson will be in charge of:

• Coordinating all political events and activities,

• Conducting memberships drive and fundraising;

• Conducting candidate interviews; civic education, nonpartisan voter registration,

• Interfacing with government officials at the state and federal level;

• Conducting fundraising on behalf of HDPAC and candidates HDPAC selected for support;

• Supporting HDPAC policy advocacy on behalf of Haiti and the Haitian diaspora.

• Serving as HDPAC official representative in the State of New York.

On behalf of all Haitians we welcome Ms. Johnson to HDPAC and we look forward to zealously representing the interest of Haitian Americans and the people of Haiti.