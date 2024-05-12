Golden Cariboo Resources (CSE: $GCC.CN) (OTC: $GCCFF) Interview on Exploring Mining Podcast
Exploring Mining Podcast, featuring an interview with Frank Callaghan, President and CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CSE:GCC) (OTC: GCCFF) .VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today’s Exploring Mining Podcast, featuring a Saturday edition interview with Frank Callaghan, President and CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CSE:GCC) (OTC: GCCFF) .
This news is paid advertisement/ news disseminated on behalf of/issued on behalf of Golden Cariboo Resources.
In this episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with Frank about the opportunities for the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine story in Hixon, BC. Franks covers the latest drill results (press release here), his motto of drilling 7 days a week, and his past success in the area.
Listen to the podcast at Investorideas:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2024/051124-Mining.mp3
Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/exploring-mining/id1483830602
Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/7nPkuRlNy6rGGBggH9jNeW
About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.
Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.
Golden Cariboo’s Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Project includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid-1860s.
https://goldencariboo.com/
The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.
Hear more Exploring Mining Podcasts:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts-Exploring-Mining.asp
Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/
Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/Gold_Stocks/Stocks_List.asp
About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd is a paid featured interview on Investorideas.com and Exploring Mining podcast. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp
More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas
Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas
Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+1 800-665-0411
email us here