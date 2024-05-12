Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of ...

On the afternoon of May 9, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the Prime Minister's Office in Budapest. The two leaders jointly announced the decision to elevate the China-Hungary relationship to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history and their comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained high-level development. With deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields, the two countries have set a fine example for building a new type of international relations. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary, ushering in a new and important opportunity for the development of bilateral relations. The two countries should continue to be good friends of mutual trust and mutual assistance and good partners of win-win cooperation, and take the establishment of an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era as an opportunity to inject new and strong impetus into bilateral cooperation and create a better future for the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that China appreciates Hungary's long-term commitment to a friendly policy toward China and its unequivocal and firm support for China on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and human rights. China firmly supports Hungary in following a development path suited to its national conditions, and stands ready to work with Hungary to build political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges between the governments, legislatures and political parties of the two countries, and continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns. Chinese modernization will surely bring more opportunities to Hungary and other countries in the world, and Hungary is welcome to be a fellow companion of China on its path toward Chinese modernization. China is ready to work with Hungary to enhance the synergy of development strategies of the two countries, make good use of the China-Hungary Inter-Governmental Belt and Road Cooperation Committee and other mechanisms, advance cooperation in infrastructure, green energy and other fields in an orderly manner, complete the construction of the Budapest-Belgrade Railway on schedule, and actively expand cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy and artificial intelligence.

Xi Jinping said that early last year, he replied to a letter from students of the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school, and encouraged the young people of the two countries to jointly carry forward and develop the China-Hungary friendship. The two sides should continue to support the teaching of the two countries' languages and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges. China is ready to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with Hungary to advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, safeguard international fairness and justice, make global governance more just and equitable, and make positive efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Europe is an important pole in a multipolar world and an important partner of China on its path toward Chinese modernization. He expressed his hope that Hungary will take the opportunity of taking on the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) in the second half of this year to promote steady and sound development of China-EU relations. Noting that the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has a strong internal driving force, Xi Jinping expressed the hope that Hungary will continue to play an important role in promoting China-CEEC cooperation to better benefit the people of various countries.

Viktor Orbán extended a warm welcome to President Xi Jinping for his state visit to Hungary. He said that the memory of President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary 15 years ago is still fresh in his mind and he is glad that both countries and Hungary-China relations have made great progress in the past 15 years. The success of Hungary-China relations proves that countries different in size can respect each other and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation. President Xi Jinping's visit once again demonstrates the profound friendship and huge potential between Hungary and China, and is of great historic significance to Hungary and Hungary-China relations. The two leaders announced the elevation of Hungary-China relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, charting the course for the future development of Hungary-China relations. Viktor Orbán said he has full confidence in the future of bilateral relations.

Viktor Orbán said the Hungarian side will not forget China's timely and valuable support to Hungary in times of difficulty, and will steadfastly remain an "ironclad" friend of China and support China in safeguarding its core interests and legitimate rights. Hungary has firmly adhered to the one-China principle and will continue to do so in the future. The Belt and Road cooperation between Hungary and China has achieved great success, creating job opportunities and improving people's livelihood in Hungary. Hungary hopes to continue to advance cooperation with China on large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Budapest-Belgrade Railway within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, new energy and other fields. Hungary welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and engage in cooperation in Hungary. Hungary does not agree with the so-called "overcapacity" or "de-risking" rhetoric. Hungary is firmly committed to deepening cooperation with China and will not be disturbed by any force. Hungary supports President Xi Jinping's series of global initiatives and appreciates China's significant role in promoting world peace. China's development is an opportunity rather than a risk for Europe. Hungary is ready to strengthen multilateral communication and cooperation with China to jointly safeguard world peace and stability. Taking on the rotating presidency of the EU in the second half of the year, Hungary is ready to work actively to promote the sound development of EU-China relations and CEEC-China cooperation.

The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis. Xi Jinping stressed that China has always been committed to promoting talks for peace and will continue to work actively with all relevant parties for the early realization of peace.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of multiple bilateral cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative, economy and trade, investment, science and technology, culture, and agriculture, among others.

The two leaders also jointly met the press.

The two sides issued the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Hungary on the Establishment of An All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the New Era and the outcome list of the visit.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the above activities.