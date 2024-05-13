Event: Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation Raises Warning - The Impact of Technology on Our Children(free tickets)
Jonathan Haidt, Scott Galloway, Emma Lembke join the Sustainable Media Center 5/20 Forum (Zoom, and in-person)
The transition away from a more independent childhood was facilitated by steady improvements in digital technology,” writes Haidt. "Eventually, tech companies got access to children 24/7.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Jonathan Haidt
The Sustainable Media Center is excited to host an essential event, "The Anxious Generation: The Impact of Technology on Our Children” featuring social psychologist and NYU Professor Jonathan Haidt. This engaging live discussion also includes thought leaders Scott Galloway and Emma Lembke. Scheduled for Monday, May 20, 2024, 2:00 EDT, the event will explore themes from Haidt’s insightful and contentious book.
Jonathan Haidt's "The Anxious Generation" critically examines how social media and technological advancements are influencing the mental health of youth. "Our conversation will delve into complex issues facing children and parents today and explore ways to mitigate their negative impacts on children," said Sustainable Media Center Executive Director Steven Rosenbaum, commenting on the upcoming forum.
Jonathan Haidt will be joined by two esteemed colleagues:
- Scott Galloway is a professor of Marketing at NYU Stern known for his critiques of technology’s role in society and his influential book The Algebra of Wealth. Galloway’s insights will complement the discussion on how societal and technological changes are shaping the future. Known for stirring debates, he co-hosts the "Pivot" podcast and delivered the compelling TED Talk "Do We Love our Children?", which questions society’s technological priorities in shaping the future of our youth.
- Emma Lembke is a rising senior at Washington University in St. Louis and the founder of the Log-Off Movement, which aims to promote healthier social media habits among teenagers. She also co-founded Design It For Us, an initiative focused on responsible tech design. Emma testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Senator Dick Durbin, discussing the safety and privacy concerns of children on social media platforms.
This important conversation will ask hard questions and offer solutions and foster a healthier environment for future generations. Tickets are available for free through Eventbrite, with early registration recommended. Audience members will be able to participate in the Q&A portion of the conversation on line,, making this an interactive and impactful experience.
For additional information and to secure your tickets, please visit Jonathan Haidt: The Anxious Generation on Eventbrite.
bit.ly/ANXIOUS
