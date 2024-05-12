Xi Jinping Concludes State Visit to Hungary and Departs Budapest on Special Plane

On the evening of May 10, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping departed from Budapest by special plane to return to China after concluding his state visit to Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his wife saw the delegation off at the airport.

Hungarian Air Force sent two fighter jets to escort Xi Jinping's plane after it took off.

On the way to the airport, overseas Chinese and Chinese students in Hungary gathered on both sides of the streets. Waving the national flags of China and Hungary and holding banners that read "Long live China-Hungary friendship," they warmly bid farewell to President Xi Jinping and congratulated him on the complete success of the visit.

Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other members of the entourage returned on the same plane.