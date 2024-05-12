Submit Release
Xi Jinping Attends the Welcoming Ceremony Hosted by Hungaria...

On the morning of May 9, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping attended a grand welcoming ceremony jointly hosted by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest.

In the early summer sunshine of Budapest, the magnificent ancient Buda Castle stands tall and majestic, with the national flags of China and Hungary shining brightly side by side.

Escorted by the Hungarian ceremonial cavalcade, the state motorcade carrying Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan slowly entered the inner courtyard of the Buda Castle, where they were warmly welcomed by President Tamás Sulyok, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and their spouses.

The two heads of state stepped onto the stand together, and the military band played the national anthems of China and Hungary. Xi Jinping, accompanied by Tamás Sulyok, reviewed the Defense Force honor guard and cavalry honor guard. The two leaders and their spouses shook hands with each other's entourage and exchanged greetings.

After the welcoming ceremony, President Xi Jinping and his wife warmly bid farewell to President Tamás Sulyok, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and their spouses, and they agreed to meet separately later on to jointly plan for the future of China-Hungary relations.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the event.

Xi Jinping Attends the Welcoming Ceremony Hosted by Hungaria...

