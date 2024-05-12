Eddie Castillo of ‘Altered State’ Partners with Tech Giant
Video production agency plans to launch a suite of AI tools that automate and enhance various stages of video production.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altered State Productions, led by media director Eddie Castillo, is collaborating with a top-tier, undisclosed technology firm to innovate video production workflows through advanced AI. This strategic partnership will empower brands to actively participate in the creative process, from scriptwriting to video optimization, all seamlessly accessible through the company’s newly enhanced platform.
The 'Altered State' initiative plans to launch a suite of AI tools that automate and enhance various stages of video production. These tools, which focus on essential services such as script generation, color grading, and photo editing, are engineered to accelerate and improve the agency's deliverables.
With pricing starting at just $50, this initiative will open up professional-grade video production to a wider spectrum of businesses and independent creators, making top-tier production both collaborative and accessible.
Altered State Productions is currently partnered with top software providers such as SEMRUSH, Klaviyo, and Corebook, utilizing their advanced technologies to enrich its marketing and creative services for brands and businesses worldwide.
These existing partnerships have enabled the agency to leverage sophisticated analytics and automation tools, enhancing its strategic offerings and ensuring top-tier results for its clients. Further expanding its technological alliances, the agency plans to announce new partnerships in September 2024, aiming to further enhance its capabilities and innovation in the creative and marketing industries.
Launched in 2021, the Altered State platform disrupted the creative and marketing industries as the first-ever e-commerce video production store. The site provides a clear and straightforward shopping experience, much like Amazon, where business owners can directly browse and purchase creative marketing services.
With transparent pricing and defined KPIs, the platform allows users to easily customize their campaigns by adding unique elements such as drone footage, influencer collaborations, and bespoke color grading, ensuring each project meets their specific marketing goals.
Behind these innovative efforts is Eddie Castillo, a distinguished American entrepreneur and media director known for his pioneering video marketing strategies. His work has graced platforms such as Vice, Uncrate, OWN, the Latin Grammys, Apple, and Semrush.
With over a decade of experience collaborating across film, television, and media industries, Castillo has been a pivotal figure in redefining video production, design, photography, sound, and mixed media. His leadership ensures that each project not only meets but exceeds the creative and commercial aspirations of clients, transforming their visions into impactful and memorable brands.
The growing demand for the agency's innovative services has prompted a need to scale operations. In response, Altered State Productions is enhancing its technological infrastructure to ensure it can continue to deliver top-quality services efficiently as its client base expands.
As part of its strategic expansion, the media agency is restructuring its services into four key areas: CREATE, MARKET, PARTNER, and AGENCY. Altered State Productions group will establish each category as its own subsidiary, operating under a specific domain.
This configuration enables each entity to address the distinct needs of its clientele more effectively, delivering specialized services ranging from content creation to comprehensive marketing strategies and partnership development.
Slated for a September 2024 launch, the video marketing agency is preparing to introduce an AI-driven customer service feature. This advanced tool will not only guide users from initial concept to final product but also provide personalized recommendations, custom quotes, and budget optimization. Designed to act as a virtual account manager, it aims to streamline the creative process and significantly improve user
To foster transparency and enhance communication with its user base, the agency is also implementing a comprehensive feedback system. This initiative will allow for real-time input from clients on the platform's features and services, gathering valuable insights to inform ongoing adjustments and ensure the platform remains at the cutting edge of industry benchmarks.
Traditional shopping for video services has evolved; Altered State Productions is introducing a groundbreaking click-and-create experience that will transform how businesses engage with agencies, ushering in a new 'scene' for video productions.
