Altered State Productions Reinvents Video Editing Services
The first-ever subscription-based video production platform is introduced - a refined platform made for video ads, brand commercials, and product videos.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video production company has enhanced video editing with its subscription service, significantly increasing engagement, click-through rates, brand visibility, sales, and audience retention for creators and companies. Converting raw footage into polished videos can be challenging. Altered State offers expert post-production services designed to reduce workload while profoundly enhancing video output.
Starting at $850 monthly, this strategic move serves a wide range of clients, featuring prominent names like New York Fashion Week, Gallo, Samsung, Welks Resorts, and Revo, demonstrating Altered State Productions' ability to create engaging content for multiple channels. Focused on YouTube videos, social media posts, brand storytelling, and specific video advertisements for Amazon and Facebook, the service establishes itself as an all-inclusive answer for content-rich feeds.
Altered State Productions streamlines the video production process by removing the need for personal editing setups, offering advanced editing features without requiring businesses to invest in their own equipment or software. This approach is ideal for those who prefer to outsource post-production work, providing an efficient and effective alternative.
This subscription grants direct access to seasoned industry professionals, offering a significant advantage for creators and businesses looking to optimize their resource allocation. With the expertise of these professionals, subscribers can focus more on content creation, leveraging the time saved by outsourcing editing tasks.
The video production service employs top tier editing tools like Cinema 4D for advanced roto brush techniques, Adobe After Effects for dynamic motion graphics, Adobe Illustrator for detailed isometric designs, Adobe Audition for comprehensive sound design, and DaVinci Resolve for precise color grading. Capable of supporting up to 8K video resolution and accommodating a variety of aspect ratios, the service provides an all-encompassing editing solution. This includes selecting and trimming footage, enhancing color, mixing sound, adding transitions and branding, generating subtitles, and producing promotional content, ensuring that each project is expertly finished and ready for distribution.
The Altered State platform transforms campaign development, centering on the user experience to enable clients to design their campaigns exactly as imagined. Its streamlined method boosts transparency and grants creators and campaign managers direct control, radically altering the workflow from inception to completion.
Eddie Castillo, leveraging his deep expertise as a video producer, played a key role in imagining the editor suite, tackling the industry's most known challenges. Influenced by the user-centric design of platforms like "Uber Eats," the service offers an extensive range of artist portfolios. This wide variety enables users to discover and tailor creative solutions that match their brand's distinct style and objectives, guaranteeing that every campaign achieves its target with accuracy.
This platform offers professional video editing with budget-friendly features, including a rewards program and payment options like PayPal's "Pay in 4." Altered State Productions' subscription service makes video editing easier, helping creators and businesses customize their work with professional help. It's a step forward in making content creation more accessible, with clear, adaptable solutions for the industry's changing demands.
The video editing service by Altered State is a go-to spot for everything video production, whether it's eye-catching commercials, engaging YouTube content, dynamic Facebook and Amazon ads, or vibrant social media videos. For more information, visit Alteredstateprod.com.
