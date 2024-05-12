HCM City to host 4th international electronics, smart appliances expo

VIETNAM, May 12 -

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo will be held in HCM City from May 23 to 25.

IEAE Vietnam will bring together 600 enterprises showcasing thousands of electrical and electronic products, household appliances, electronic components, lighting equipment, and other products.

With more than 800 booths, the expo’s fourth edition will be bigger than ever in terms of quality, product range and new exhibition experiences.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chris Wu of Chaoyu Expo, one of the event’s organisers, said: “After three successful exhibition seasons in Việt Nam, we expect this year to create many impressive activities and product experiences, helping buyers from everywhere have trust in laying the foundation for business cooperation.”

The goal is to entrench IEAE as a professional and influential B2B exhibition in the electronics and smart devices industry in Southeast Asia, he added.

Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, executive board director of the Việt Nam Electronics Industries Association, said electronic products and AI-enabled smart devices are becoming increasingly popular with all users, not just the younger generations.

There will be five specialised seminars and a B2B matching programme at the expo to offer attendees diverse experiences.

Major brands in the electronics, retail and smart home appliances industries such as Panasonic, Mega Housewares, CCTV Camera, Green Cook, FPT, Fujifilm, Altech Computer, Mobifone, and VNG Vietnam have registered to participate and will work directly with suppliers at the exhibition.

The expo, to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, will be jointly organised by VINEXAD. — VNS