FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Auglaize and Logan Counties

COLUMBUS – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open Monday, May 13 in Auglaize and Logan counties to help residents kickstart their recovery after the March 14 tornadoes.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The Logan County center will be open at the following location, days and hours:

Galilee Lutheran Church

301 Lincoln Blvd.

Russells Point, OH 43348

Hours: Mon. - Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Sundays

The center in Auglaize will be open temporarily at the following location, days and hours:

Fairbanks Center at Cross Oak Camp & Retreat Center

272 Jack Oak Point Rd.

St. Marys, OH 45885

Hours: Mon. May 13 – Sat. May 18, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This center will close Saturday, May 18 at 6:30 pm.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.