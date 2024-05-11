Neoque Magazine Features Equine Photographer Maria Marriott’s New Work Documenting the American Wild Horses
Traveling the most remote regions of the Western states Maria Marriott documents wild horses, using her photography to highlight their beauty and conservation
Wild horses are so intertwined with the American story... This desire for freedom, the determination and persistence, the sheer grit - these are all traits embodied by the mustangs.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian-born photographer Maria Marriott has made it her passion project to photograph America’s wild mustangs across the Western United States. This project has taken her into some of the most remote regions of the United States to follow and document mustangs in the wild.
— Maria Marriott, Photographer
Marriott’s photography and story were recently featured in Neoque Magazine, an Italian e-magazine focused on exploring and amplifying the voices of female artists.
Neoque recognizes leading female artists in an attempt to expand the ideals of what it means to be a woman in the arts, recognizing the “complex, dynamic, elegant and sophisticated personalities” of these creators. “The specificity of being a woman is broader than the traditional concepts of grace, gentleness or tenderness.”
Neoque was founded to create “a space where [women] can feel represented, where they can feel culturally and artistically enriched. NEOQUE is aimed at women who want to emerge in their own complexity.”
Joining several other female artists, Marriott showcased some of her new artworks, including the “Whispers of Freedom” image from her photographic series McCullough Peaks Wild Horses.
Of her feature in Neoque Magazine, Marriott says, “When the Editor of NEOQUE, Paola Ghidotti, reached out a few weeks ago with the intent to publish an editorial about me and my wild horse photography, I was honored, but not sure at first as I wasn't familiar with the magazine. Upon browsing the publication, I was blown away and humbled by the many talented artists, such creative minds and incredible work.”
According to the publishers of Neoque, “There is a growing need to represent the new facets of femininity in a way that reflects the active identity choices of contemporary women. It is not purely about aesthetics: this is something that exists as substantial value.”
Marriott’s work documenting the American mustangs is rooted in her desire to bring attention not only to their beauty, but also their current situation. Each year, tens of thousands of mustangs are rounded up from the Western states and are placed into crowded holding facilities where many die or are injured. According to Marriott, “this is an unsustainable situation, but it doesn’t have to be this way.”
She says, “Wild horses are so intertwined with the American story, and have become closely associated with the traits we value in the American identity. This desire for freedom, the determination and persistence, the sheer grit - these are the things that have helped make this country great, and are embodied by the mustangs.”
Through intimate and minimal compositions, Marriott tells visual stories of the beauty and mystery of the wild. Her emotional images give viewers a window into a world that most do not know exists, using her art as a powerful form of advocacy for the wild horses.
Maria Marriott's growing body of work, both wild horse art and equine portraits, has previously been recognized internationally at the Prix De La Photography Paris, the Budapest International Photo Awards, the Tokyo International Foto Awards, the Black & White Spider Awards, and in several other international forums. She was recently recognized as a leading female photographer by YJ Contemporary Gallery in Rhode Island in the Women Behind the Lens series.
Her work has been showcased in various publications, including Cowboys & Indians, Calling All Horse Girls, 65 Degrees Carmel By The Sea, and other equestrian magazines in the U.S. and Australia.
Marriott’s hope is that her “work will help others feel a strong emotional connection to the American mustangs and the importance they have played in our nation’s history. Ultimately, this is what will help the most in efforts to preserve their freedom.”
About Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott is an award-winning equine photographer based in California and Nevada, best known for several wild horse photography series. Her project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by the American wild horses. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.
