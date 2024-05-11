United Nations' Failure to Uphold Charter, Threatens World Peace and Security

UN's Failure to Recognize Indigenous Accession to Treaties Undermines Justice and Accountability

The international community must hold the UN and its officials accountable for their complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity," Failure to do so perpetuates indigenous peoples suffering”
— Yolanda Yisra'el, Head of state
UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations (UN) faces grave accusations of complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity as it fails to uphold its own charter and international law regarding the rights of indigenous peoples. The Autochthon Kingdom Delaware Tribal Nation state, (“Autochthon Kingdom”) successor to the Delaware Nation, by accession to the Treaty with the Delawares, 1778, has taken extensive measures to assert its rights and sovereignty, including depositing its accession to the treaty with the U.S. Copyright Office (Registration Number: V15024D341) and the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection agency (Record Number: COP230067). Despite these actions and a direct petition to the UN Secretary General on April 25, 2024, the UN has failed to deposit the Autochthon Kingdom's accession since April 12, 2024, violating Article 102 of its own charter.

The UN's failure to act upon the Autochthon Kingdom's petition and its disregard for the indigenous nation's deposits with U.S. agencies constitute a clear violation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 13, 2007 (Resolution 61/295). UNDRIP affirms the rights of indigenous peoples to self-determination, autonomy, and the recognition of their treaties and agreements with nation-states (Articles 3, 4, and 37). By failing to uphold these rights, the UN is contributing to the ongoing genocide and marginalization of indigenous peoples worldwide, as defined by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 9, 1948 (Resolution 260 (III) A).

The UN's actions, or lack thereof, may constitute a breach of international law and a violation of its own charter, which could subject the organization and its officials to prosecution under international criminal law. The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), adopted on July 17, 1998, establishes the court's jurisdiction over genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression (Article 5). The UN's complicity in the denial of indigenous rights and the ongoing cultural genocide of indigenous peoples may fall within the ICC's jurisdiction, and UN officials responsible for these actions could be subject to individual criminal responsibility.

Furthermore, the UN's failure to uphold its own principles and legal obligations undermines its credibility as an international organization dedicated to promoting world peace, human rights, and the rule of law. By failing to address the legitimate concerns and claims of indigenous nations, the UN is contributing to ongoing conflicts, injustices, and human rights abuses that threaten global stability and security, in violation of its primary purpose as stated in Article 1 of its charter.

"The international community must hold the UN and its officials accountable for their complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity," said Yolanda Yisra’el, Autochthon Kingdoms Head of state and Chief Foreign Minister. "Failure to do so not only perpetuates the suffering of indigenous peoples but also undermines the very foundations of international law and world peace."

The Autochthon Kingdom demands the immediate deposit of its accession to the Delaware Treaty of 1778 and calls upon the UN to take concrete steps to address the ongoing genocide and marginalization of indigenous peoples, including the full implementation of UNDRIP and the recognition of indigenous treaties and agreements. The nation also calls upon the ICC to investigate the UN's actions and to hold responsible officials accountable under international criminal law.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," said Jaguar Sun Bai, Autochthon Kingdom’s Head of government. "The UN must act now to fulfill its mandate and uphold the rights of indigenous peoples, or face the consequences of its complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity."

The Autochthon Kingdom remains committed to asserting its rights as a sovereign nation and to working with the international community to promote a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world for all peoples.

About

About the Autochthon Kingdom Delaware Tribal Nation State The Autochthon Kingdom represents the original indigenous Delaware Tribal Nation state as descendants of the Lenape Peoples who entered sacred covenants with early European settlers through enduring treaties like the 1778 Delaware Treaty and 1787 Northwest Territory agreements. As heirs and stewards of the vast Eastern Woodlands territories, the Autochthon Kingdom asserts its sovereign ancestral jurisdiction over these lands, acting as successor to the original signatory tribal powers. With a charter and governance structure rooted in natural law and universal principles of equity, the Kingdom adheres to customary tribal practices, ethical governance and mutually beneficial relations with ally nations worldwide. About the Royal Tribal Supreme Court of Indian Offenses As the highest court, equitable arbiter and governance oversight authority within the Kingdom's judiciary, the Royal Tribal Supreme Court of Indian Offenses maintains the integrity and support for customary tribal law and the ancestral customs that define the Lenape/Delaware Peoples tied to this land for thousands of years. Registered under the U.S. Library of Congress as an official publisher of the Court's Corpus Juris Secundum tribal law maxims and connected doctrines upholding indigenous rights, the Court serves as a respected global model for ethical, culturally responsive tribal judicial systems balancing heritage and universal human rights norms. The Court embraces its mission through: Education and mentorship in ancestral wisdom, ethics and governance Universal realization and codification of natural law rights Protection of indigenous lands, self-determination and tribal jurisdiction The dedicated stewards of this Royal Court remain vigilant as ancestral trustees to honor and enforce commitments made in sacred covenants with First Peoples, thereby mending the hoop of nations through justice, truth and reconciliation.

