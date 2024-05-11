United Nations' Failure to Uphold Charter, Threatens World Peace and Security
UN's Failure to Recognize Indigenous Accession to Treaties Undermines Justice and Accountability
The international community must hold the UN and its officials accountable for their complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity," Failure to do so perpetuates indigenous peoples suffering”UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations (UN) faces grave accusations of complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity as it fails to uphold its own charter and international law regarding the rights of indigenous peoples. The Autochthon Kingdom Delaware Tribal Nation state, (“Autochthon Kingdom”) successor to the Delaware Nation, by accession to the Treaty with the Delawares, 1778, has taken extensive measures to assert its rights and sovereignty, including depositing its accession to the treaty with the U.S. Copyright Office (Registration Number: V15024D341) and the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection agency (Record Number: COP230067). Despite these actions and a direct petition to the UN Secretary General on April 25, 2024, the UN has failed to deposit the Autochthon Kingdom's accession since April 12, 2024, violating Article 102 of its own charter.
— Yolanda Yisra'el, Head of state
The UN's failure to act upon the Autochthon Kingdom's petition and its disregard for the indigenous nation's deposits with U.S. agencies constitute a clear violation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 13, 2007 (Resolution 61/295). UNDRIP affirms the rights of indigenous peoples to self-determination, autonomy, and the recognition of their treaties and agreements with nation-states (Articles 3, 4, and 37). By failing to uphold these rights, the UN is contributing to the ongoing genocide and marginalization of indigenous peoples worldwide, as defined by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 9, 1948 (Resolution 260 (III) A).
The UN's actions, or lack thereof, may constitute a breach of international law and a violation of its own charter, which could subject the organization and its officials to prosecution under international criminal law. The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), adopted on July 17, 1998, establishes the court's jurisdiction over genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression (Article 5). The UN's complicity in the denial of indigenous rights and the ongoing cultural genocide of indigenous peoples may fall within the ICC's jurisdiction, and UN officials responsible for these actions could be subject to individual criminal responsibility.
Furthermore, the UN's failure to uphold its own principles and legal obligations undermines its credibility as an international organization dedicated to promoting world peace, human rights, and the rule of law. By failing to address the legitimate concerns and claims of indigenous nations, the UN is contributing to ongoing conflicts, injustices, and human rights abuses that threaten global stability and security, in violation of its primary purpose as stated in Article 1 of its charter.
"The international community must hold the UN and its officials accountable for their complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity," said Yolanda Yisra’el, Autochthon Kingdoms Head of state and Chief Foreign Minister. "Failure to do so not only perpetuates the suffering of indigenous peoples but also undermines the very foundations of international law and world peace."
The Autochthon Kingdom demands the immediate deposit of its accession to the Delaware Treaty of 1778 and calls upon the UN to take concrete steps to address the ongoing genocide and marginalization of indigenous peoples, including the full implementation of UNDRIP and the recognition of indigenous treaties and agreements. The nation also calls upon the ICC to investigate the UN's actions and to hold responsible officials accountable under international criminal law.
"Justice delayed is justice denied," said Jaguar Sun Bai, Autochthon Kingdom’s Head of government. "The UN must act now to fulfill its mandate and uphold the rights of indigenous peoples, or face the consequences of its complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity."
The Autochthon Kingdom remains committed to asserting its rights as a sovereign nation and to working with the international community to promote a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world for all peoples.
