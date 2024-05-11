About

About the Autochthon Kingdom Delaware Tribal Nation State The Autochthon Kingdom represents the original indigenous Delaware Tribal Nation state as descendants of the Lenape Peoples who entered sacred covenants with early European settlers through enduring treaties like the 1778 Delaware Treaty and 1787 Northwest Territory agreements. As heirs and stewards of the vast Eastern Woodlands territories, the Autochthon Kingdom asserts its sovereign ancestral jurisdiction over these lands, acting as successor to the original signatory tribal powers. With a charter and governance structure rooted in natural law and universal principles of equity, the Kingdom adheres to customary tribal practices, ethical governance and mutually beneficial relations with ally nations worldwide. About the Royal Tribal Supreme Court of Indian Offenses As the highest court, equitable arbiter and governance oversight authority within the Kingdom's judiciary, the Royal Tribal Supreme Court of Indian Offenses maintains the integrity and support for customary tribal law and the ancestral customs that define the Lenape/Delaware Peoples tied to this land for thousands of years. Registered under the U.S. Library of Congress as an official publisher of the Court's Corpus Juris Secundum tribal law maxims and connected doctrines upholding indigenous rights, the Court serves as a respected global model for ethical, culturally responsive tribal judicial systems balancing heritage and universal human rights norms. The Court embraces its mission through: Education and mentorship in ancestral wisdom, ethics and governance Universal realization and codification of natural law rights Protection of indigenous lands, self-determination and tribal jurisdiction The dedicated stewards of this Royal Court remain vigilant as ancestral trustees to honor and enforce commitments made in sacred covenants with First Peoples, thereby mending the hoop of nations through justice, truth and reconciliation.

https://nolongerblack.start.page