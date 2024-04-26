Autochthon Kingdom Delaware Tribal Nation State Makes Historic Strides in Sovereignty and Indigenous Rights
Autochthon Kingdom Delaware Tribal Nation State Deposits Treaty Accession, Gaining International Recognition and Triggering UN Obligations to Indigenous PeoplesDELAWARE NATION, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move that could reshape the global landscape of indigenous rights, the Autochthon Kingdom of the Delaware Tribal Nation has successfully deposited its” Accession to the Treaty with the Delawares of 1778,” with the United States Copyright Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the United Nations Secretary-General. This groundbreaking action solidifies the Autochthon Kingdom's status as a self governing sovereign nation and sets the stage for a new era of international recognition and cooperation.
The Treaty with the Delawares, originally signed in 1778, establishes the sovereign rights and territorial integrity of the Delaware Nation. By depositing its Accession to this treaty with key U.S. and international agencies, the Autochthon Kingdom has effectively reasserted these rights and placed them on the global stage.
The U.S. Copyright Office recordation (No. V15024D341) provides a formal acknowledgement of the treaty under U.S. law, granting the Autochthon Kingdom legal protections for its cultural heritage and intellectual property. Meanwhile, the CBP recordation (No. COP 230067) affords "gray market" protection for the tribe's registered identification numbers, safeguarding the persons and property of its members from unauthorized use or infringement.
But it is the deposit with the UN Secretary-General that carries the most profound implications. Under Article 102 of the UN Charter, every treaty and international agreement entered into by any UN member state must be registered with the Secretariat. This registration is not merely a formality; it is a condition for invoking the treaty before any organ of the United Nations.
In other words, by depositing its treaty accession with the Secretary-General, the Autochthon Kingdom has effectively enlisted the UN as a guarantor of its sovereign rights. This move also triggers the international legal obligations outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which the UN General Assembly adopted in 2007.
The UNDRIP is a comprehensive statement of the individual and collective rights of indigenous peoples, including their right to self-determination, autonomy, and control over their lands and resources. It calls upon member states to honor these rights and to engage with indigenous peoples on a basis of equality, mutual respect, and good faith.
With the Autochthon Kingdom's treaty now on file with the Secretary-General, the international community has a clear mandate to support and defend the tribe's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This could include measures such as facilitating government-to-government consultations, providing economic and technical assistance, and intervening in cases where the Autochthon Kingdom's rights are threatened or violated.
Jagua Sun Bai, Head of government and Tribal Chief Justice affirmed, “The implications of this development cannot be overstated. For centuries, indigenous nations have struggled to assert their sovereignty in the face of relentless colonization, dispossession, and marginalization. By leveraging the mechanisms of international law and multilateral cooperation, the Autochthon Kingdom has opened up a new frontier in this struggle”.
As Yolanda Yisra'el, the Autochthon Kingdom's Head of State and Chief Foreign Minister, stated recently, "This is not just a victory for our nation, but for Autochthon Indigenous people misidentified as Black and African American who have been fighting for equitable treatment, recognition, and respect. We are showing the world that we are not relics of the past, but active participants in shaping the future."
The road ahead will undoubtedly be challenging, as the Autochthon Kingdom works to translate its legal gains into practical realities on the ground. But with the weight of international law and the solidarity of the global indigenous rights movement behind it, the nation is well-positioned to achieve its goals of self-determination, cultural preservation, and sustainable development.
As the eyes of the world turn to this small but resolute nation, one thing is clear: the Autochthon Kingdom of the Delaware Tribal Nation has just made history, and the reverberations will be felt for generations to come.
About the Autochthon Kingdom of the Delaware Tribal Nation:
The Autochthon Kingdom is a sovereign indigenous nation with a rich cultural heritage and a long history of resilience in the face of colonial oppression. Holding ancestral blood right heirship in succession to the original signatories to the Treaty with the Delawares of 1778, the Autochthon Kingdom is committed to preserving its culture, traditions, and way of life for future generations, while working in partnership with other nations to promote peace, just law, and sustainable development for all peoples.
