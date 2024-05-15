The American Amputee Soccer Association Hosts Epic Showdown at Gillette Stadium

Amputee Soccer

On May 25, 2024 the New England Revolution Amputee Soccer Team will play New York in a historic match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Amputee Soccer Association is thrilled to announce the first competitive amputee soccer match of the 2024 season on May 25 at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, marking the first-ever full-sided and full-length match of amputee soccer to be played in a stadium in American history. Following the Revolution vs. NYCFC MLS match, the New England Revolution Amputee Soccer Team, reigning US Amputee Soccer Champions, will host their New York rivals and runner up to the 2023 US Amputee Soccer Cup in this heavyweight matchup.

Those who purchase tickets to the MLS match are encouraged to stay for the amputee soccer match to see the sport up close. This match offers a new and exciting form of entertainment for soccer fans and serves as a platform for the athletes with disabilities to display their skills and raise awareness about limb differences, adaptive sports, and the importance of inclusivity and representation.

Tickets for the MLS and amputee soccer match are available to be purchased through the New England Revolution by clicking here.

About Gillette Stadium: Gillette Stadium, opened in 2002, stands as a cornerstone of sports and entertainment in Foxborough, Massachusetts. As a multi-purpose venue, it hosts many events, ranging from sporting matches to concerts and beyond. With a seating capacity of 64,628 and an area of 1.9 million square feet, Gillette Stadium is a testament to the region’s passion for premier entertainment experiences. The New England Revolution have been one primary advocate and supporter of amputee soccer, raising awareness of the sport, and offering fans an important look into the world of adaptive sports, and providing athletes with disabilities a meaningful opportunity to be seen as competitors and equals.

About AASA: The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), is dedicated to offering recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. The AASA believes that sport has the power to bring people together. Playing amputee soccer provides a sense of community to an underserved population totaling over two million people in the United States and offers opportunity in the face of adversity. The AASA also provides a new source of entertainment for soccer fans that you need to see to believe.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a legacy of over forty years of service to the limb difference community and is the founder of the worldwide organized sport of amputee soccer. The Association is the sole governing body and international representative to the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and the only US entity authorized to form national teams for international and World Cup competitions. Please direct sponsorship inquiries to info@usampsoccer.org. Donations are welcome at www.usampsoccer.org/donate. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.