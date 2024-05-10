UNO’s Flying Mavs Aim for Top Honors at National Collegiate Aviation Competition
The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s flight team, known as the Flying Mavs, has secured its 15th consecutive appearance at the National Intercollegiate Flying Association’s Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference, or SAFECON. The team earned this spot by placing second in Region 6’s SAFECON held in October. This week, they will compete at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wisconsin.
The National Intercollegiate Flying Association was founded by Columbia University students in 1919 as a forum for collegiate aviators to advance their skills through both competitive and non-competitive events, networking, and career development. The association's first competition on May 7, 1920, saw Yale University emerge victorious with help from Juan Trippe, who later founded Pan American Airways.
Tristan Weston, a senior member of the Flying Mavs, highlighted the importance of teamwork in aviation, a key skill honed during SAFECON competitions. “New team members may start with less than 100 hours of flying experience, but as a team, we can draw on nearly 4,000 hours of combined experience," Weston said. He added that commitment begins with attending the first practice and overcoming various challenges to perfect one's skills.
Tyler Craft, a senior and captain of the Flying Mavs, described SAFECON as the ultimate event for collegiate aviators that showcases their skills across various aspects of aviation, from ground events to simulators and flight events, always with a focus on safety. “SAFECON is the culmination of perseverance and diligence throughout the year, and I could not be prouder of our team,” Craft said. He noted the team’s year-round practice schedule, balancing school and flight training, attributing their preparedness to the extensive support from the Aviation Institute and their coaches.
At SAFECON, the Flying Mavs have excelled in multiple events including Aircraft Preflight Inspection, Aircraft Recognition, Computer Accuracy, Message Drop, Power-Off Landing, Short Field Landing, and Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation. These areas not only test their technical knowledge and flying skills but also their ability to perform under pressure. See the complete October 2023 SAFECON results.
As the Flying Mavs compete this week, their participation in SAFECON highlights the dedication and discipline that are hallmarks of UNO’s aviation program and essential for those seeking to excel in the field of aviation.