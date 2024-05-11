Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Attends the 30th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation

From May 9 to 10, 2024, the 30th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, which was co-hosted by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Alternate Senior Official for ASEAN Affairs Khin Thidar Aye of Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was attended by senior officials or senior officials' representatives of other ASEAN countries and Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN. Timor-Leste was present at the meeting as an ASEAN observer.

Sun Weidong stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and ASEAN leaders, the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides has gained strong momentum, and solid progress has been made in building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable homeland. Under the new circumstances, China is ready to share opportunities and jointly meet challenges with ASEAN countries to build an anchor for regional stability, create a pacesetter for economic and trade cooperation, foster a wave of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and push for new achievements in building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

ASEAN countries spoke highly of the achievements of Chinese modernization and appreciated China's support for ASEAN centrality. Noting the huge benefits of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership to people in the region, ASEAN countries expressed their readiness to work with China to deepen cooperation in emerging industries, trade and investment, connectivity, digital economy, sustainable development, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, among others, so as to promote greater development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and make positive contributions to maintaining regional peace, stability and common prosperity.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Vice Minister Sun Weidong also paid a courtesy call on Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn and met with senior officials for ASEAN affairs of some countries. They had an exchange of views on bilateral relations, East Asian cooperation and issues of mutual interest and concern.