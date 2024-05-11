RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 89 SB EXIT 13(SHELBURNE)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification;
I89 SB at Exit 13; Shelburne Exit is partially OPEN to one lane of travel; the right-hand lane(slow lane )due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 89 SB EXIT 13(SHELBURNE)
I89 SB at Exit 13; Shelburne Exit is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
