RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 89 SB EXIT 13(SHELBURNE)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification;

I89 SB at Exit 13; Shelburne Exit is partially OPEN to one lane of travel; the right-hand lane(slow lane )due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks, Shelly Campbell Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 3294 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - 1(802)878-7111 Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Campbell, Shelly

Sent: Saturday, May 11, 2024 4:04 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 89 SB EXIT 13(SHELBURNE)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 SB at Exit 13; Shelburne Exit is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173